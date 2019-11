BANGKOK — Their Majesties the King and Queen welcomed Pope Francis at palace in Bangkok on Thursday evening.

The Pope was received at Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall in Dusit area, where he held a private audience with King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida, according to a statement issued by the palace.

The two parties also exchanged gifts with each other before Pope Francis departed to conduct a mass at the National Stadium, the palace said.