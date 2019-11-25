BANGKOK — A court on Monday found the son of former PM Thaksin Shinawatra not guilty of money laundering charges, sparing him from jail term.

Panthongtae “Oak” Shinawatra was acquitted by the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases, where the majority judges said there was no sufficient evidence to implicate him in the charges.

Prosecutors accused Panthongtae of involvement in a loan scandal by Krung Thai Bank and receiving 10 million baht in cheque. He was charged with conspiring to launder money.

Panthongtae embraced his lawyers upon hearing the verdict and left the court without speaking to reporters.

The 41-year-old is widely considered to be a possible successor to Thaksin’s political dynasty.

Related stories:

Thaksin’s Son Declares For Pheu Thai After Years on Periphery