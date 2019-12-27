Run Against Dictatorship Loses Venue

BANGKOK — Organizers of a sports event doubling as a rally against PM Prayuth Chan-ocha said Thursday they are moving to a new venue because the original host cancelled their booking.

“Run Against Dictatorship” was scheduled to take place at Thammasat University on Jan. 12, but the university notified the activists that they could not host the event, organizers said in an online statement.

No reason was given by Thammasat, whose administrators have been criticized for maintaining a cozy relationship with the military in recent years.

“Run Against Dictatorship” organizers added that they would hold the run in a park instead. They said the exact location will be announced at a later date.