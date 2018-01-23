Growing Up in A Youngest Province, Kids Share Their Dreams for Bueng Kan

BUENG KAN — When the law establishing Bueng Kan province came into effect, Sirintra Thongdee was only in kindergarten. A then six-year-old was told by her family that she was no longer people of Nong Khai province, but now a part of Bueng Kan’s population.

Seven years after, a now 13-year-old said she has yet seen a drastic change except for her own feeling.

“When there was yet Bueng Kan province, I wanted to go to Mueang Nong Khai because it is a big district,” she said. “But when Bueng Kan became a province, I feel better that I am already living in the city. Things are more convenient and I feel no need to move.”

While adults are trying their best to make the youngest province self-sustaining, the young generation who grow up with Bueng Kan definitely plays a crucial role in its future. Hence, nurturing the sense of belonging to their community is one of the top missions Bueng Kan has to its children. So the Red Cross and Rubber Day festival, the biggest annual event of the province which was held from Jan. 17 to 23 this year, is one of the great opportunity to do so.

Though the first attempt to separate from Nong Khai province was initiated two decades ago, Bueng Kan and the other seven districts only achieved to become the new province of the northeastern region in 2011. The cited reason was its location which is too far from Nong Khai city.

If having to identify the most obvious change, Sirintra said it was the road along Mekong river which has been extended and beautified. From a small riverside road, it is now a recreation area for local residents, a sunrise viewpoint for tourists plus a venue for Bueng Kan walking street on Friday and Saturday.

It is probably beyond the ability of the young girl to realize the land value of her province is also consistently increasing and more projects are heading here including the special economic zone and the construction of the fifth bridge that will connect Thailand to Laos. Lying along the Mekong river opposite the Bolikhamxay province of Laos, this northernmost town of Isan region is the strategic location that can also connect to Vietnam.

Besides learning about Dinosaurs in Isan region, tapping rubber trees which is now the heart of Bueng Kan’s economy, the exhibition at the Red Cross and Rubber Day event presented the visions for Bueng Kan and encouraged children to write down what they want to see in their hometown.

“I wish Bueng Kan had an amusement park.”

“I wish Bueng Kan became a trade center and had a cinema.”

“I want Bueng Kan to have so so many big libraries.”

“I want a zoo.”

These are among hundreds of messages written by children that were displayed on the board alongside adult’s opinions. The most popular comment is perhaps “Wish Bueng Kan had an airport” which Sirintra nodded her approval. She said nowadays if she wants to fly to Bangkok, she has to sit on another 3-hour ride to Udon Thani International Airport. The 13-year-old also suggested a train station.

“Right now I have to use public bus or private car if I want to go to another province,” she said. “If there is an airport, it will be easier.”

Sirintra’s dream could come true soon as the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand already began the feasibility study and identified an area for construction, 25-kilometer away from the city center.

While the journey to the province remains inconvenient, another young resident of Bueng Kan suggested why don’t eliminate the cause to travel. Pakjira Thongtheeradech said, “I wish Bueng Kan had a university like Khon Kaen, now we only have colleges.”

Pakjira, a Matthayom 1 student, said education is one of the main reason children leave Bueng Kan to the nearby towns. Although there is currently the Bueng Kan Campus of Udon Thani Rajabhat University, the choices of available programs are very limited.

Building an airport or a university cannot be done in a month, so some kids came up with a more doable request.

“I want a pedestrian flyover in front of our Bueng Kan School,” said Kanyavee Ravi. “We have a zebra crossing but cars usually come too fast and don’t stop when they are told to.”

Either taking years or months, these are voices of the new generation who hold the future of Thailand’s newest province and it can only become possible if adults are willing to listen to them.