Embassy Room Unveils International Culinary Flair

BANGKOK — The Embassy Room is offering a wide selection of international dishes in a “home-inspired dining experience.”

Prepared fresh and live in an open kitchen theatre, mains are presented in generous portions. Those who appreciate simple and refined dishes crafted from quality ingredients will enjoy and experience dining as with friends and family at the family dining table for mom’s cooking. Moreover, a beautiful selection of unlimited appetizers and desserts are available for lunch as well as a variety of desserts and cheeses for dinner.

Opening its doors wider, Embassy Room is now an even more attractive prospect for business and social luncheons and dinners. Diners can either indulge in a main course together with unlimited, freshly prepared creations from The Pantry or just dine alone on a light lunch. As guests serve themselves at the appetizer line stacked with salads, antipasti and seafood dishes, their main course are prepared in full view at Embassy Room’s open kitchen theatre.

“You feel how you do when you invite friends into your home, or gather the family for a sociable home-inspired serve yourself spread,” explains Chef Franck. “You can help yourself to nice selections of appetizers and desserts, and select a special main course, all of which we create according to the best ingredients available on the day and how they inspire our chefs.

The main courses include: Charred Spanish octopus; Classic croque-monsieur; Fettuccine al tartufo; Mussel marinières; Atlantic salmon/ratatouille; Tuna steak/feta cheese; Wood-fired oven-roasted sea bass; wood-fired, oven-roasted baby chicken; stir-fried sweet and sour chicken; braised New Zealand lamb shank; Berkshire pork chop/pumpkin; Dover sole/beurre meunière; Côte de Bœuf from a wood-fired oven.

The appetizer and dessert buffet in The Pantry is 990 baht. Get it with one main course for 1,450 baht. Mains are priced at 520 baht to 1,550 baht. All come with coffee or tea.

The new dinner menu is takes strong inspiration from contemporary European a la carte starters and main courses, followed by a curated cheese and dessert selection from The Pantry.

Starters include: Burrata cheese, cherry tomato, basil; Smoked salmon, horseradish, dill, lemon; Charred Spanish octopus, cos lettuce, tzatziki; Hokkaido scallops, black pudding, caramelized apple; Canadian lobster bisque, dill cream, pak choi; King fish ceviche, yuzu dressing, spring onion, fried shallots; Beef carpaccio, rocket salad, parmesan cheese, capers.

Main Courses range: Fettuccine al tartufo, truffle cream, Parmesan cheese; Mussel marinières, French fries; Atlantic salmon, ratatouille, quinoa with lemon confit; Tuna steak, Thai asparagus, cherry tomato, feta cheese; Wood-fired oven-roasted whole seabass, chili dressing, jasmine rice; Wood-fired oven-roasted baby chicken, roasted vegetables, rosemary jus; Tiger prawn al ajilio risotto, tomato, taggiasche olive, basil; Miso marinated black cod fish, pak choi; Dover sole, beurre meuniere; Stir fried sweet & sour chicken, cashew nuts, capsicum; Braised New Zealand lamb shank, pomme purée, olive jus; Berkshire pork chop, pumpkin, pickled onion; Côte de bœuf from the Wood-fired oven, gratin dauphinoise; 410 per 100g; Black Angus beef tenderloin, gratin dauphinoise, green peppercorn sauce.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Starters, mains and cheese and dessert sideboards from The Pantry start at 450 baht.

As part of the launch, the hotel is hosting its “SHARINGISCARING” social media campaign. Receive a 30 percent discount for lunch or dinner by liking the official Facebook page, posting a photo of your dining experience and tagging two friends you’d recommend Embassy Room to.

For reservations please call +66 2 011 7430 or email bkkph.fb.reservation@hyatt.com.

