Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse Set to Be the New Destination

Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse is Bangkok’s latest five-star property on Surawongse Road, one of the capital’s most prominent streets that stretches from the Chao Phraya River all the way to Rama IV Road.

The unique charm that weaves into the captivating contemporary lifestyle makes Surawongse an area of rich heritage and a new destination that attracts visitors from all over the world. Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse is now ready to offer elevated experiences to creative minds, explorers and travelers from Thailand and beyond.

Guests are guaranteed to experience premium services with the unique touch of Thai hospitality. This unparalleled experience will be offered when the hotel opens its door on April 3, 2018 at special rates starting from THB 5,200++ which include numerous privileges.

Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse is the first Marriott hotel in Thailand to offer various types of guestrooms to cater to diverse needs that require different approaches and execution in one property. The 32-storey modern multi-functioned building has 303 rooms, featuring deluxe guestrooms including presidential suites and extended stay apartments from one to three bedrooms.

Each guestroom and apartment comes in modern decor and earth tone palette, reflecting the signature Marriott Modern design concept that harnesses the balance of function and style. The strategic and convenient location accommodates both business and leisure travelers that look for easy access to Bangkok’s tourist destinations and business districts.

Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse entices gourmands with two signature restaurants. Praya Kitchen is an authentic Thai buffet restaurant that put a spotlight on many nostalgic signature dishes by bringing back forgotten recipes that passed down from generation to generation. The menus are recreated from chefs’ childhood memories, using seasonal local ingredients.

While the all-day dining restaurant Praya Kitchen serves up delectable and scrumptious international dishes, Yào Restaurant & Rooftop Bar on the 32nd floor is the first Modern Chinese restaurant & Rooftop Bar in Thailand that serves Cantonese and Shanghainese cuisine with an intoxicating view of Bangkok’s skyline. Guests can also indulge in the Chinese-inspired cocktails at the modern Chinese open-air rooftop bar zone while enjoying the picturesque view of Bangkok and the Chao Phraya River.

To celebrate the official opening of Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse, guests are treated to special rates starting from THB 5,200++ for stay period between April 5 to June 30, 2018 and automatically earn 3,000 Marriott Rewards points per night. The special rates come with breakfast for two and a daily THB 500 hotel credit to be used for room upgrade, restaurants and spa. Reservations can be made at www.bangkokmarriottsurawongse.com. For more information, call +66 (0)2 088 5666.

