A New Solstice with TWG Tea’s Summer Haute Couture Collection

This is a sponsored message.

BANGKOK — TWG Tea celebrates the first light of solstice with its newest Summer Haute Couture Tea Collection, featuring two refreshing flavors of Breakfast Yuzu Tea and Eternal Summer Tea. Whether you’re out to make a splash by the Mediterranean sea, indulge in a tea party by the English meadows or laze around for a siesta under the palm trees, TWG Tea has curated a selection of new teas in luxurious hues of vermilion and turquoise to accompany the turn of the season.

As the quiet break of dawn shines upon the horizon, awaken your senses with an invigorating cup of Breakfast Yuzu Tea, a vivacious blend of green teas delicately balanced by notes of rare citrus fruit and delicate blossoms. A cup of sweet euphoria ready to take flight for the day ahead.

Where long daylight hours beckon, sip on an ice-cold glass of Eternal Summer Tea, a fragrant South Africa theine-free red tea embellished with notes of sweet summer rose blossoms and raw berries, finishing with a lingering aftertaste reminiscent of ripe Tuscan peaches.

The Breakfast Yuzu Tea and Eternal Summer Tea in Haute Couture Tea Collectionretails at 1,360 baht, available at all TWG Tea Salons & Boutiques in Thailand.

In the spirit of the ceaselessly creative designers of haute couture, the Haute Couture Tea Collection® features unique and exclusive seasonal tea blends direct from source gardens, handcrafted by TWG Tea innovators according to the flavours of the season and packaged in brightly colored designer hues that reflect the latest catwalk trends.

Follow TWG Tea and TWG Tea Thailand and tag us with #TWGTeaOfficial #TWGTeaHauteCoutureTea and #TWGTeaTH.

About TWG Tea

TWG Tea, the finest luxury tea brand in the world, was established in Singapore and celebrates the year 1837 when the island became a trading post for teas, spices and fine epicurean products. TWG Tea, which stands for The Wellbeing Group, was founded in 2008 as a luxury concept that incorporates unique and original retail outlets, exquisite tea rooms and an international distribution network to professionals. Committed to offering teas directly from source gardens, TWG Tea’s collection is the largest in the world, with fine harvests from every tea producing country and exclusive hand crafted tea blends. Internationally recognised as a true innovator with the creation of new varieties of tea every season in collaboration with the world’s most renowned estates, TWG Tea also offers exquisite signature modern tea accessories and delicate tea-infused sweets and savouries.

After launching its first Singapore tea salon & boutique at Republic Plaza in 2008, TWG Tea has opened in iconic destinations such as ION Orchard, Marina Bay Sands and Takashimaya Singapore. Expanding its presence internationally, TWG Tea has heralded the opening of exquisite Tea Salons & Boutiques in Bangkok, Dubai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Tokyo, Manila, Jakarta and Shanghai. In addition, TWG Tea’s exclusive collection of the finest teas of the world is available from TWG Tea Boutiques in Harrods Knightsbridge, London and Dean & DeLuca Madison Ave, New York. The premier tea supplier to the finest hotels, restaurants and international airlines, TWG Tea is retailed around the world in gourmet épiceries, including El Corte Ingles in Portugal, Feinkost Kaefer in Germany, David Jones in Australia and GUM in Moscow, Russia, and served in Business Class, First Class and Suites and in the Lounges of Singapore Airlines and Nippon Airways.

TWG Teas are available in Singapore, Australia, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Cambodia, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kuwait, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mexico, Morocco, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Portugal, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States of America and Vietnam. European online orders can be made at www.Harrods.com; online orders within the USA can be made at www.DeanDeluca.com; Canadian orders may be made online at www.VansingDG.com; worldwide online orders can be made directly from the TWG Tea e-Boutique and m-Boutique at www.TWGTea.com.