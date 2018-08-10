Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park Celebrates Thai Mother’s Day (Sponsored)

BANGKOK — 12 August of every year is the time daughters and sons show love and gratitude to their loving moms. Besides jasmine flowers that symbolize pure motherly love and good deeds as token of love and appreciation, a special meal can also profess gratitude and bond that can be shared with everyone in the family.

This coming 12 August 2018, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park celebrates the love of mother with special gifts and fill the special day with warm, memorable moments at several food and beverage outlets at the hotel.

Goji Kitchen + Bar: International Buffet

Delight moms with sumptuous feast of international favorites at the finely selected buffet, especially created for the occasion at Goji Kitchen + Bar. The buffet brunch is served from 11:45 hrs. to 14:30 hrs. and buffet dinner from 18:00 hrs. to 22:00 hrs. Highlight menus include Pla Naam Sausages, Kuay Tiew Krae and Kanom Jeen Sao Nam among many others.

Date: Sunday 12th August 2018

Operating hour: Brunch at 11:45 hrs. to 14:30 hrs. and dinner at 18:00 hrs. to 22:00 hrs.

Prices: THB 1,868++ per person for brunch and dinner, inclusive of a family portrait. Half price for children ages between 6 – 11 years old and free for ages under 6 years old.

Pagoda Chinese Restaurant: Foodies Paradise

Chef Oscar Pan, Chinese Executive Chef crafts mouth-watering and healthy Cantonese dishes from prime quality ingredients. Recommended dishes include Fish Maw Soup with Morel Mushroom, Steamed Lobster with Egg White and Chinese Wine, Barbecue Peking Duck – Suckling Pig in Hong Kong Style, Steamed Soon Hock – Hong Kong Style, Braised Superior Bird’s Nest Soup, Steamed Sticky Rice with Crab Meat In Bamboo Basket and others.

Date: Saturday 11th, Sunday 12th, and Monday 13th August 2018

Operating hour: Lunch 11:30 hrs. to 14:30 hrs. and dinner 18:00 hrs to 22:00 hrs.

Set menu prices:

THB 1,988++ per person for a group of minimum at 8 people

THB 2,588++ per person for a group of minimum at 8 people

THB 2,988++ per person for a group of minimum at 8 people

Siam Tea Room: Authentic Thai Set Menu and Cooking Class

Savor the authentic Thai taste in relaxing setting at Siam Tea Room. Treat you mom to a delicious lunch comprising four dishes: Mulberry welcome drink, Simmered fermented soya beans and dried Threadfins fish in coconut milk served with egg net stuffed with pork, Baked free range pork ribs with grounded toasted rice and spicy tamarind dip, Stewed free range local chicken thigh, sweet potato, red onion and basil in sour soup, and Roasted coconut cake with stewed pineapple. Tighten the motherly bond with the making of paka krong in Thai dessert class that will sure to further enhance between a mother and her child.

Date: Sunday 12th August 2018

Operating hour: 11:00 hrs. to 14:30 hrs.

Price: THB 760++ for two persons (inclusive of Thai dessert class)

For more information and reservation, please contact +66 (0) 2 059 5999, email restaurant-reservations.bkkqp@marriotthotels.com, or visit www.bangkokmarriotmarquis.com.

