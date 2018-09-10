Ambrosial Autumn with TWG Tea Moon Tree Dessert Set (Sponsored)

BANGKOK — In celebration of the mid-autumn festival, TWG Tea heralds the arrival of an ambrosial autumn with the Moon Tree Dessert Set, a tantalising array of tea-infused traditional mooncakes and patisseries set to inspire and entice any gourmand.

Begin your journey on the Moon Tree Dessert Set with the iconic Constellation Mooncake, a signature mooncake that holds within a golden crust a smooth and elegant Red of Africa Tea infused brown lotus filling embedded with a salted egg yolk heart. Adding a modern twist to this traditional delicacy is the Honey Peach Mooncake filled with luscious Honey Tea infused peach compote endearingly concealed in a radiant orange snowskin.

A whirlwind of flavours, tantalize the taste buds with a bite of the Lychee Raspberry Macaron, one of TWG Tea’s popular patisseries refreshed with the distinct flavours of Pink Garden Tea infused lychee butter cream filling and fresh raspberries; or the splendid Cassis White Chocolate Mille-feuille meticulously handcrafted with layers of white chocolate infused with TWG Tea’s signature 1837 Black Tea.

End the celestial journey with other innovative tea-infused creations from the Moon Tree Dessert Set such as the deliciously tangy Lemon Meringue Tart featuring a Lemon Bush Tea infused lemon cream topped with fluffy meringue; a tropicalPassion Banana Tart with Grand Wedding Tea infused passion fruit and banana puree topped with fresh cream; and the time-honoured French sweet featuring the Pâte de Fruit Raspberry Rose infused with Pink Garden Tea, and Pâte de Fruit Lychee infused with Jade of Africa Tea.

For an exceptional tea pairing, complete this divine set with a cup of Blue Lotus Tea, an aromatic green tea that perfectly unites the luscious notes of red fruits and a scattering of fresh water blossoms.

The Moon Tree Dessert Set is available at all TWG Tea Salons & Boutiques in Bangkok from 1 September – 7 October 2018, priced at 590 Baht per set.

