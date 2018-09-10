Discover Mouth-Watering Taste of Japanese Katsu Curry at Soba Factory (Sponsored)

BANGKOK — Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park has unveiled a special Katsu Curry promotion to delight Japanese food lovers.

Perfect for lunch or dinner, this classic Japanese dish includes crispy deep-fried pork or chicken, topped with our delicious homemade curry sauce. Dishes can be served with a choice of rice, udon or soba noodles, plus classic Japanese side dishes.

Soba Factory is the traditional Japanese eatery at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park. Overseen by expert Japanese chef Toshiyuki Okabe, this intimate restaurant prepares authentic cuisine in a vibrant open kitchen environment.

The newly-introduced katsu curry menu uses original recipe Japanese curry paste and the freshest ingredients. Options include “Katsu Curry Rice,” which features deep-fried pork or chicken topped with curry sauce and served with soft steamed rice, salad and pickles.

Designed for noodle lovers, “Katsu Curry Udon” is served in a traditional Japanese manner, with the udon noodles, deep-fried pork and the curry laid out separately on a tray. Finally, “Katsu Curry Soba” also features the three main ingredients served separately.

Non-beef-eating guests can rest assured that katsu curry is a pork- or chicken-based dish. All our soba noodles are freshly prepared in-house using time-honored methods and the finest buckwheat flour from Hokkaido.

The Katsu Curry promotion runs from September 1 to October 31 for lunch (12.00–14.30 hrs) and dinner (17.30–22.00 hrs) at Soba Factory, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park. Dishes start from THB 278++.

For information and reservations, contact email restaurant-reservations.bkkqp@marriotthotels.com or call 02 059 5999.

About Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

The largest hotel in Bangkok and the first Marriott Marquis hotel in Asia Pacific, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is a new landmark in heart of the Thai capital. The resort offers extensive facilities, including more than 1,388 rooms and suites, over 5,000m² of function space across more than 37 venues, two swimming pools, the Quan Spa and a collection of restaurants and bars. Centrally located on Sukhumvit Road, in Bangkok’s vibrant business and entertainment district, the hotel is the perfect choice for all travelers to this pulsating city.