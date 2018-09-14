TWG Tea Launches New Dining Menu at Siam Paragon’s TWG Tea Salon and Boutique (Sponsored)

BANGKOK — TWG Tea, the purveyor of fine teas and leader in tea gastronomy, launches a new all-day dining menu introducing a range of savoury and sweet treats artfully incorporated with the finest harvests and exclusive tea blends, in celebration of the reopening of TWG Tea Salon and Boutique in Siam Paragon.

Crowned with unique antique furnishing, burnished brass and touches of gold trimming, the newly refurbished TWG Tea Salon and Boutique highlights a rejuvenated patisserie counter beautifully expanded with a takeaway area, allowing guests to choose from its wide array of tea-infused patisseries and ice cream selection.

Satiate your palate with delightful starters such as the seared Tuna Nicoise Salad, accompanied by quail egg, kalamata black olives, cherry tomatoes and red onion on a bed of fresh salad leaves, served with red wine vinegar infused with Eternal Summer Tea dressing (฿380) or opt for the pan-seared Tiger Prawn Salad accompanied by coleslaw in a spicy oriental dressing and a garden salad, served with strawberries and orange in a Strawberry Tea infused vinaigrette (฿390). For that luxe starter, tuck into a dish of fresh hand dived Scallop Carpaccio with light spicy hibiscus dressing infused with Jade of Africa Tea and sprinkled with pink pepper (฿420).

Delectable list of main courses includes the caramelized Norwegian Salmon & Matcha Beurre Blanc with teriyaki sauce accompanied by coconut ginger rice, steamed edamame, sautéed oyster mushroom and served with a Matcha beurre blanc sauce (฿490) or the pan-seared Snow Fish With Pea Purée accompanied by fried tofu, seasonal vegetables, braised fennel and miso sauce infused with French Earl Grey (฿590). For a hearty meal, sink into the aromatic slow braised Lamb Shank in red wine gravy sauce infused with Spice Route Tea, served with buttered couscous and seasonal vegetables (฿850).

Pasta lovers can choose between popular favourites such as Blue Mussels and Scallops Spaghetti Marinara tossed in an Italian herb tomato sauce infused with Alfonso Tea accompanied by shaved parmesan cheese and sprinkled with chopped parsley (฿490) or the Tiger Prawn Squid Ink Spaghetti infused with Earl Grey Gentleman and clams squid ink spaghetti tossed in a garlic and basil butter emulsion accompanied by a confit of bell peppers (฿490).

Other hearty pasta choices includes the Genmaicha Mushroom Linguine tossed with sautéed forest mushroom in a light garlic and cream sauce, accompanied by wilted spinach, roasted asparagus and a soft cooked egg topped with Genmaicha furikake (฿360) or the Crab & Truffle Cappelletti, a homemade egg pasta filled with crab meat, truffle and edamame, served with herb roasted pumpkin infused with Comptoire des Indes Tea and sage brown butter (฿420).

New additions to the Croques & Sandwiches menu includes the Matcha Club Sandwich filled with slow-cooked chicken breast layered with fried egg, smoked turkey bacon, roma tomatoes and lettuce chiffonade in pommery grain mustard mayonnaise sauce on toasted homemade Matcha pain de mie accompanied by delicate green salad tossed in 1837 Green Tea infused vinaigrette (฿290), the Salmon Croissant featuring Earl Grey smoked salmon with dill cream cheese and young salad leaves in a homemade croissant (฿290) or the Steak Sandwich filled with grilled wagyu beef tenderloin and vegetables, topped with Comté cheese and Smoky Earl Grey infused barbecue sauce on French Baguette (฿390).

Complete the dining experience with TWG Tea’s handcrafted sweet treats that will certainly leave you yearning for more. Try the Strawberry Panna Cotta, featuring a vanilla panna cotta with strawberry coulis and Silver Moon Tea infused cream, accompanied by Sakura! Sakura! Tea infused sorbet and fresh fruits (฿240) or a mouthwatering Earl Grey Lava cake served with a scoop of homemade Vanilla Bourbon Tea infused ice cream (฿280). Another timeless creation is the warm darkChocolate Soufflé accompanied by Vanilla Bourbon Tea infused vanilla sauce (฿220).

TWG Tea’s new menu is available from July 2018 onwards, exclusively at TWG Tea Salon and Boutique in Siam Paragon. For more information, please contact us at +66 (0) 02259 9510.

TWG Tea Images:

Tiger Prawn Salad

Scallop Carpaccio

Seared Snow Fish with Pea Purée

Tiger Prawn Squid Ink Spaghetti

Crab & Truffle Cappelletti

Genmaicha Mushroom Linguine

Salmon Croissant



Steak Sandwich

Chocolate Soufflé

Earl Grey Lava

About TWG Tea

TWG Tea, the finest luxury tea brand in the world, was established in Singapore and celebrates the year 1837 when the island became a trading post for teas, spices and fine epicurean products. TWG Tea, which stands for The Wellbeing Group, was founded by Taha Bouqdib, Maranda Barnes and Rith Aum-Stievenard in 2008 as a luxury concept that incorporates unique and original retail outlets, exquisite tea rooms and an international distribution network to professionals. Committed to offering teas directly from source gardens, TWG Tea’s collection is the largest in the world, with fine harvests from every tea producing country and exclusive hand crafted tea blends. Internationally recognised as a true innovator with the creation of new varieties of tea every season in collaboration with the world’s most renowned estates, TWG Tea also offers exquisite signature modern tea accessories and delicate tea-infused sweets and savouries.

After launching its first Singapore tea salon & boutique at Republic Plaza in 2008, TWG Tea has opened in iconic destinations such as ION Orchard, Marina Bay Sands and Takashimaya Singapore. Expanding its presence internationally, TWG Tea has heralded the opening of exquisite Tea Salons & Boutiques in Bangkok, Dubai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Tokyo, Manila, Jakarta and Shanghai. In addition, TWG Tea’s exclusive collection of the finest teas of the world is available from TWG Tea Boutiques in Harrods Knightsbridge, London and Dean & DeLuca Madison Ave, New York. The premier tea supplier to the finest hotels, restaurants and international airlines, TWG Tea is retailed around the world in gourmet épiceries, including El Corte Ingles in Portugal, Feinkost Kaefer in Germany, David Jones in Australia and GUM in Moscow, Russia, and served in Business Class, First Class and Suites and in the Lounges of Singapore Airlines and Nippon Airways.

TWG Teas are available in Singapore, Australia, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Cambodia, Canada, China, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kuwait, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mexico, Morocco, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Portugal, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and Vietnam. European online orders can be made at www.Harrods.com; online orders within the USA can be made at www.DeanDeluca.com; Canadian orders may be made online at www.VansingDG.com; worldwide online orders can be made directly from the TWG Tea e-Boutique and m-Boutique at TWGTea.com.