Elle Thailand Runs ‘Elle Thailand Beauty Awards’ For First Time (Sponsored)

ELLE Thailand, a licensed women’s magazine title, packed with content on fashion beauty and lifestyle trends, under the management of Post International Media Co Ltd, in cooperation with ZEN Department Store, is organizing “ELLE THAILAND BEAUTY AWARDS 2018” to recognize excellence in beauty products. The awards will be decided by a panel of judges consisting of qualified beauty experts in order to choose the best beauty products suitable for use by consumers in 2018. The event will take place for the first time in Thailand at ZEN Department Store’s ZEN Beauty.

Poomchit Balankura, General Manager of Post International Media Co Ltd, said: “In the digital age where consumers can access data and technology so easily, there’s a plethora of beauty products to choose from. When it comes to finding quality products that satisfy their specific needs, consumers have to rely on helpers to make a better decision.

“ELLE Thailand is a world-class magazine that compiles fashion, beauty and lifestyle trends from truly qualified gurus and experts. To satisfy beauty lovers’ needs, the magazine is organizing ‘ELLE THAILAND BEAUTY AWARDS 2018’ for the first time in Thailand to present awards that recognize excellence in products of beauty care from head to toe. The awards will be decided by a panel of judges with years of experience in the beauty world. The awards seek to recognizes the finest beauty products ideal for Thai consumers in 2018.

“Each invited member of the judging panel has made a name for themselves in the beauty field. Representing different sectors, the judges each specialize in different beauty areas including make-up artists, actors and actresses, MCs, models, medical specialists, and beauty bloggers as well as ELLE Thailand’s beauty editors whose expert advice on beauty matters continues to inspire the confidence of readers looking for the best beauty products. Selection will be made to a professional standard.”

The awards are divided into three categories consisting of a total of 26 awards:

ELLE Best Beauty Awards, with 17 awards subdivided into Make Up, Body, Face and Hair Care. Products in these subcategories have been tested before being voted by a 10-member judging panel. These include Mallika Boonyuen, beauty editor of Elle Thailand; make-up artist Rapee Choosuwan; US-certified anti-aging doctor Payathidakan Rujipattanakul; model, actress and emcee Methinee “Lookked” Kingpayom; 2017 Miss Universe Thailand and model Maria Poonlertlarp; beauty bloggerPitchakorn “Sononui” Balla; and Napassorn “Momay” Buranasiri, a famed beauty blogger.

ELLE Men’s Best Grooming Awards consisting of 3Best Hair Styling, Beat Face Care, and Best Fragrance. Products in these subcategories have been tested before being voted by a panel of judges. These include Wansuk Khongrasee, executive editor at Elle Thailand; Nawat “Pong” Kulrattanarak, actor; Major Dr Surawit Suboon, actor and celebrity; Akanit Wichiencharoen, celebrity, MC and news anchor.

ELLE Reader’s Choice Awards comprised of six subcategories: Best Lip Color, Best Fragrance, Best Base Make Up, Best Mascara, Best Eye Make Up and Best Face Color. Products in these subcategories have been tested and voted by readers of Elle Thailand. These readers joined ELLE Thailand Beauty Awards 2018’s Trial Day that was held at ZEN Studio where they tested the products and cast their votes.

The award-winning beauty products will be on display in the event to allow consumers to try the products and enjoy a fabulous beauty experience. The event will ensure consumer confidence that “ELLE Thailand Beauty Awards 2018” recognizes the most impressive beauty products of the year.