Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse to Host Wedding Fair ‘Happily Ever After’ (Sponsored)

Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse invites all the lovebirds to take part in its 2nd wedding fair, “Happily Ever After” on Sunday 7 October from 10 am – 6 pm. The wedding fair will be held in the Surawongse Ballroom. The fair brings together a comprehensive selection of partners of fully integrated wedding services Bangkok has to offer.

The hotel’s space caters to the diverse needs of wedding arrangements with the elegant décor that excel in both functionality and style. From a Thai-style engagement ceremony, a classic Chinese wedding to a western-style wedding, the professional team of wedding specialists is eager to turn a wedding of your dreams into reality.

The Surawongse Ballroom, boasts with its 7-metre high-ceiling and natural day light, is ideal for elegant grand banquets with a seating capacity of 1,000 while The Silom Room can ensconce 260 guests and is conducive to a warm, friendly reception. The Surawongse Rooftop, the third-floor outdoor space, provides a fitting backdrop to a lovely cocktail reception prior to a wedding celebration. With its romantic atmosphere, the rooftop is a great way for adding an impressive, colorful touch to the special day for engaged couples.

With the hotel’s professional wedding planning team, the fair set off to a great start. As befitted the fair’s creative catering services, the event featured a session with a “Wedding and Event Chef” who gave the couples planning on tying the knot soon the low-down on the process of preparing the right wedding menu for the special occasion. The highlight is a showcase of “the tallest hand-painted wedding cake” that impressed with elaborate decorations and vibrant brushstrokes like no other.

Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse has joined hands with leading partners to provide offers, wedding services and advice useful for making preparations for the most important day for the couple. These include wedding gowns by Ganit, interior decoration services for a dream wedding by At Real, Jewelry from Beauty Diamond, Wedding photography by Napat Exclusive Wedding Photography, bridal shoes from Sirena, digital photo booth by Pentertain and wedding invitation cards and gift design services by Anya Wedding Invitation.

Exclusively for the couple who confirm their wedding with KTC credit card on the day, a complimentary overnight stay in an Executive Room is offered along with other privileges courtesy of the M Club.

The wedding fair, “Happily Ever After” will be held on 7 October, 10 am – 6 pm, at the Surawongse Ballroom of Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse. For more information, visitwww.bangkokmarriottsurawongse.com, or call +66(0)2 088 5666.