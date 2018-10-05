For the First Time, L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon Introduces Friendly BYO Policy, Selected Wine List (Sponsored)

After a significant change in policy on dining enjoyment, L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon Bangkok now offers more opportunities for wining and dining. For the first time, L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon has introduced a hassle-free BYO policy. Diners can bring their own wine for a corkage fee of Bt1,500.

The restaurant has a select wine list featuring great tasting new- and old-world vintages. Bottles come with different price points, from Bt1,000 to Bt680,000 per bottle.

The restaurant offers a choice of premium wine by the glass under Bt1,000.

Some of the premium wines to pair with dinner include 2002 R.D Extra Brut, Maison Bollinger (Bt26,500), 2005 Mersault 1er Cru Les Caillerets, Domaine Jean-Francois Coche Dury (Bt61,000) and 1996 Clos-Vougeot Grand Cru, Chateau de La Tour (Bt34,000).

True to its core values of quality, conviviality and friendliness, L’Atelier provides the best fine dining experiences at all price points in a cheerful, laid-back atmosphere unlike any other classic French eatery.

For more information, visit http://robuchon-bangkok.com/. Or check out the restaurant’s Facebook fan page at https://www.facebook.com/atelier.bkk/ . Call +662-001-0698.