King Power Joins The Walt Disney to Celebrate Mickey Mouse’s 90th Anniversary (Sponsored)

BANGKOK — King Power Group, Thailand’s largest duty-free retailer, and The Walt Disney (Thailand) Company Limited are joining forces to celebrate Mickey Mouse’s 90 years of magic. The Disney character’s stories transcend the boundaries of time and continue to impress fans across the globe. The two conglomerates are holding a press conference to unveil “King Power and Disney’s Endless Celebrations”, a campaign to provide happiness in a festival of endless magic, at the Pullman King Power Bangkok. The campaign marks the beginning of a long-term collaboration between King Power and Disney Thailand to create a phenomenon of happiness, fun and world-class entertainment for Thai fans and international guests at King Power Rangnam.

Mr. Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, Chief Executive Officer of King Power Group, said, “Mickey Mouse is Disney’s global brand ambassador and my favorite cartoon character. I would like to congratulate Disney on Mickey Mouse’s 90th anniversary. It’s a great honor that King Power is working in close collaboration with Disney Thailand to provide happiness and fun through a number of activities that we’re organizing. On this occasion, King Power is planning a program of activities and bringing out vast collections of Mickey Mouse and Disney characters-inspired products including toys, cosmetics, bags and gifts. I hope that the fun activities will bring happiness and smiles to Thai people and international guests in Thailand.”

Ms. Subha-Orn Rathanamongkolmas, Country Head, The Walt Disney (Thailand) Company Limited, relates that “Disney and Mickey Mouse have been an integral part of the lives of Thai fans for decades, and Mickey remains a beloved character who reminds fans of all sexes and ages to smile and live with optimism and hope. Our collaboration with King Power aims to provide local fans with great experiences in which they’ll get a little more up close and personal with Disney.”

The real highlight on 18th November is the coming together of 1,928 invited fans born in the month of November to blow out birthday candles, an event that will earn a spot in the Guinness World Records. There will also be a fabulous art exhibition in which artists and celebrities create paintings right on a Mickey Mouse-shaped model. Thailand’s leading artists, A-list entertainers and celebrities joining the exhibition include Artiwara “Toon” Khongmalai and Ratchawin Wongviriya, Pa Tue (Sombatsara Teerasaroch), Way Thaitanium (Prinya Intachai), Pasinee “Jeep” Kongdechakul, Thirawat “O” Thiankaprasit, Tikkywow (Pichet Rujivararat), Benzilla (Parinya Pichetsiriphorn), Nev3r (Mongkhol Ratanabhakdee), and Anofficerdies (Thitipoom Phetsangkhat).

On this special occasion, fans will be treated to a wide range of special collections of merchandise including clothing, toys, kitchenware and accessories. The products will be available at all King Power stores, including the Mega Store on Rangnam Road. Like other blue-label products, the merchandise is available for purchase by shoppers without international flight bookings.

Other festivities to be held at King Power Rangnam include:

Special meet-and-greet sessions with some of your favorite Disney friends (23rd

to 25th November 2018)

A string of family-friendly festivities is in the works during the holiday season from Christmas mini-concerts by Thailand’s A-list entertainers and a New Year countdown blowout to a Disney parade. The fun is set to spill into the New Year with celebrities and their little ones coming together for a kids fashion show in celebration of Children’s Day.

Come and celebrate the festival of endless magic while rejoicing in fun activities in the “King Power and Disney’s Endless Celebrations” campaign running from November 2018 to January 2019 at King Power Rangnam.