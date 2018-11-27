Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park Celebrates 2nd Anniversary with Special Promotion ‘Members Dine More’ (Sponsored)

Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is celebrating its second anniversary with an exclusive promotion, “Members Dine More”. The promotion provides Marriott Rewards members with opportunities to double their reward points for their dining at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park’s restaurants and bars from December 1 to 30, 2018.

Mr. Brendon Partridge, Director of Food of Beverage of Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, said, “We know that delicious dining makes for a fulfilling experience for all. So, to celebrate the second anniversary of Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park as well as the holiday season, we’d like to make sure that this is a happy time for everyone. ‘Members Dine More’ campaign is a gift from us to all Marriott Rewards members. Those dining at our restaurants and bars are entitled to special benefits including earning of double points and special discounts for Marriott Rewards members of all categories. I hope that all members will enjoy dining while earning more points”.

Entitlement to the rewarding of double points is subject to terms and conditions set out by Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park. A minimum spend of THB 330 is required for members to qualify for entitlement to doubling of points related to their dining at restaurants of Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park only, with the exception of buffets, set meals and room service. The promotion runs daily from December 1 to 30, 2018 (except December 5, 24, and 25, 2018).

Marriott Rewards Members are Marriott’s special members who are promptly entitled to a range of benefits associated with their stays at hotels in the Marriott family and their participation in celebrations organized by Marriott hotels. Members are also entitled to discounts and benefits when dining at restaurants of Marriott hotels including a 10-percent discount for general and Silver Elite members; a 15-percent discount for Gold Elite members; and a 20-percent discount for Platinum Elite and Platinum Premier Elite members. Points can be redeemed for free nights, exclusive member-only experiences and more.

To keep abreast of all the benefits and updates related to “Members Dine More”, visit www.MarriottMebersDineMore.com, call +66(0)2 059 5999 or e-mail restaurant-reservations.bkkqp@marriotthotels.com.

About Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

The largest hotel in Bangkok and the first Marriott Marquis hotel in Asia Pacific, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is a new landmark in heart of the Thai capital. The hotel offers extensive facilities, including more than 1,388 rooms and suites, over 5,000m² of function

space across 37 venues, two swimming pools, the Quan Spa and a collection of restaurants and bars. Centrally located on Sukhumvit Road, in Bangkok’s vibrant business and entertainment district, the hotel is the perfect choice for all travelers to this pulsating city.