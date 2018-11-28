Taste the New State of Modern European Dining at Park Hyatt Bangkok (Sponsored)

BANGKOK — Enjoy Embassy Room’s modern European dining and discover the stories behind each creation at level 10 of Park Hyatt Bangkok. Embracing only authentic, sustainable, fresh, and hand-selected organic produce sourced from around the world, Executive Chef Franck Detrait, along with Chef de Cuisine Pierre Tavernier and culinary team, invite diners to explore new a la carte and tasting menus defined by distinctive flavours.

Combining simple cooking methods with modern values, the exceptional chefs have created an appetizing selection of Modern European dishes. The new menus at Embassy Room consists of an artful balance between selected seafood, poultry and vegetable dishes for you to choose from. Prepared through simple and original techniques, each menu item is complimented by its hearty flavours and sensual textures.

Highlight dishes from the menu range from Hokkaido scallops, Scottish salmon, Black Cod Fish Spelt Risotto Style, Braised Wagyu Beef Cheek, Duck Breast a l’Orange, and Australian lamb chops.

The new collection of menus are arranged to give guests mouth-watering choices. Enjoy One- (THB 690), two- (THB 1,190) and three-course (THB 1,490) set menus with a choice of seven appetizers, seven main courses, and five desserts.

Dinner features an a la carte menu of eight appetizers, nine main courses and five desserts. Besides the mouth-watering mains mentioned above are Hokkaido scallop, snowfish and Australian grain-fed rib eye beef. Dessert selections feature five exotic confectioneries. There’s Mille-feuille, Financier, Mango & mint parfait & white chocolate, sticky rice & coconut cream and 85% Valrhona chocolate ganache, Fleur de sel & Chiang Mai coffee, cocoa sorbet. Priced THB 2,450 per person with an optional THB 1,200 wine pairing.

Savour the flavours in a light and airy ambiance anchored in a vibrant open culinary live station, window wall-framing gardens between high-rises, and exemplary art installations. Match the views of the greenery with soundtrack segues between contemporary sensuous jazz and soothing melodies bonded with gracious and memorable service at every moment.

Choose the main dining room and witness the culinary masters crafting each dish in live culinary theatre. Or be seated in a private dining room for ten diners featuring exquisite artistry painted and embroidered on Jim Thompson silk-cushioned walls. Or opt for a semi-private dining space for eight. Or dine al fresco overlooking the pool terrace and infinity pool.

Every encounter is thoughtfully designed for a warm and memorable dining experience. Open for lunch 12:00 p.m.-2:30 p.m. and dinner 6:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. For more information and reservations, please contact +66 2 011 7430 or email bkkph.fb.reservation@hyatt.com