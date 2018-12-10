Unfold Magical Moments at the Park Hyatt (Sponsored)

BANGKOK – Festive occasions are exceptionally stimulating at Park Hyatt Bangkok’s various elevated venues. Christmas and New Year celebrations at the elegant restaurants and sky high bars embrace timeless traditions and sophisticated innovations alike, setting the stage for memorable and fulfilling experiences for all.

CHRISTMAS CAROUSING

Celebrate a classic Christmas and be serenaded in the festive spirit by soul-stirring diva singer Demi Nova and her latest five-piece band, Blaq Pocket, enlivening the ambiance with rhythmic Christmas cheer.

Book through EVENT POP before November 30th to receive 10% discount.

FESTIVE AFTERNOON TEA (15 December-5 January)

Afternoon tea is such a feature of the Christmas build-up and Park Hyatt Bangkok’s pastry chefs are inspired to make it memorably mouth-watering. Enjoy double portions of four savoury and six sweet dainties making a perfect Christmas tea-for-two ensemble.

Immerse in the Christmas spirit together over: salmon gravlax/sour cream & lemon; foie gras/quince paste served on pain d’épice; raspberry croquet en bouche/lychee; and so much more.

CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER AT EMBASSY ROOM (Monday, December 24th, 2018)

Feast on a 5-course set Christmas Dinner co-created by Executive Chef Franck Detrait and Chef de Cuisine Pierre Tavernier and culinary team, interspersed with live Christmas carol singing, the action from the theatre kitchen, and free-flowing festive ambiance.

Among the festive delicacies are Alaskan king crab/Oscietra caviar & avocado/pear & watercress; Hokkaido scallop/parsnip & shitake mushroom/chestnut & black truffle; Australian lamb fillet/green asparagus & peas, just for starters.

THB 3,300++ per person

THB 4,500++ per person with wine pairing

6:00p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER AT PENTHOUSE GRILL (Monday, December 24th, 2018)

Soak up the Christmas spirit where the lights can be seen sparkling in celebration across Bangkok. Indulge in chef’s special Festive Set Menu, select from the indulgent a la carte menu, or lay claim to the Chef de Cuisine Andew Dickie’s coveted Chef’s Table and let him personally pamper your party’s palates beyond expectations.

THB 3,950 per person

THB 5,500++ per person with wine pairing

6:00p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

*Seats up to 8 persons with minimum spending of THB 50,000++

CHRISTMAS DAY BBQ BRUNCH AT EMBASSY ROOM (Tuesday, December 25th, 2018)

Gather in a fabulous Christmas BBQ Brunch by poolside terrace. Explore the rewards of free-flow beverage packages, bubbles & fizz, and festive-crafted sodas.

THB 2,850++ food + soft drinks/drinking water/coffee &tea

THB 3,850++ food + boutique wine/bubbles & fizz + gin garden & curated festive drinks

THB 4,850++ food + all above including Champagne

12:00p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Highlights include oysters/lobster/tiger prawn/mussels on ice; yellow fin tuna tartar with mango; Scottish smoked salmon; beef tartar station; salted crust salmon; “a la minute” duck foie gras & celeriac and Hokkaido scallop & cauliflower. From the BBQ terrace and carving station, Australian beef, tiger prawn, lamb and chicken skewers, lamb leg and Australian ribeye. Not to mention truffle brie and Parma ham. And for a sweet sensation? Bûche de Noël, Cherry chestnut eclairs; and Christmas tree financier.

PENTHOUSE GRILL

Savur the Christmas moment over chef’s Festive Set Menu, select a la carte delicacies, or let Chef de Cuisine Andew Dickie personally regale your gathering with delightful surprises at the Chef’s Table.

THB 3,950 per person

THB 5,500++ per person with wine pairing

6:00p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

For reservations at Penthouse Bar + Grill, call +66 2 011 7480 or email bkkph.penthouse.reservation@hyatt.com

For reservations at the Embassy Room, Living Room and The Bar, call +66 2 011 7430 or email bkkph.fb.reservation@hyatt.com

*All prices are subject to 7% government tax and 10% service charge