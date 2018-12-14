A Night of Noel with TWG Tea (Sponsored)

As the winter woods come alive with feathery snowflakes showering the dazzling night sky,

Harmonious carols of merriment bring peace and yuletide cheer from far away,

A warm midnight glow beckons on the holy night of Noel.

Bangkok — Heralding the Christmas season in grand style, TWG Tea lightens the joyous spirits with a limited-edition Night of Noel Tea™ Set – just in time for the season of holiday gifting.

Encased in a gift box embellished with delicate gold embossing and elegant ruby red sleeve, this precious set features an enchanting duo of Night of Noel Tea and It’s So Good™ Tea. Packaged in a tin adorned with festive imagery of snowy sleigh rides, the Night of Noel Tea brings good tidings in a rich and joyous black tea blended with wild forest berries, tender caramel, and enlivened by a scattering of nutty silver needles. Reminiscent of a perfect slice of warm pie on a cold winter’s afternoon, It’s So Good Tea rekindles love and faithfulness in a cup of malty black tea blended with tart blossoms and melting berries.

This limited-edition Night of Noel Tea Set (100g of tea per tea tin) will be available at all TWG Tea Salons & Boutiques in Thailand from December 2018 and retails at 2,240 baht.

Join in the festive revelry and soak up the joyous spirit with a luxurious TWG Tea Festive Set Menu.

Begin the jolly festivities with a Red Christmas Tea infused sous vide chicken roulade with pine nuts, button mushrooms, spinach, turkey ham, cheddar cheese and apricot, accompanied by homemade beetroot and orange zest gnocchi, winter vegetables and cranberry sauce – an enticing main course heartwarmingly created for the festive season.

End the succulent gastronomic experience with a delightful Bûche de Noël. Embracing the finest ingredients of the season, rejoice with a trio of mini log cakes featuring apple compote with butter, cinnamon and Noel in New York Tea infused Bavarian cream; chocolate mousse with Noel in Vienna Tea infused raspberry crémeux, feuilletine, and chocolate biscuit fillings; and Noel in Singapore Tea infused fruit cake with orange confit, candied cherry, blonde raisin, dark raisin and dark rum.

TWG Tea’s Festive Set Menu is priced at 550 baht for main course and tea; and 450 baht for dessert and tea.

Available at all TWG Tea Salons in Thailand from 15 December 2018 to 31 January 2019. For more information, please call 0-2259-9510.