Daikin Embraces ‘Smart City, Smart Nation’ Policy With Cutting-Edge Air Conditioning Innovation (Sponsored)

Daikin, the leader of air conditioning technology from Japan, fully embraces the government’s policy to steer the country towards sustainable “smart city, smart nation”. The firm recently joined hands with partners to host National Engineering 2018 under the concept “Engineering for Society” to showcase innovation in engineering and air conditioning technology for the future at Daikin Pavilion, Impact Forum Muang Thong Thani.

Bundit Srivallapanondh, Managing Director of Siam Daikin Sales, said that. “As the world is changing really fast, the people’s lifestyle also shifts at a rapid rate, tapping into modernity and digitally enhanced environment. Daikin, as the world’s trusted leader in air conditioning technology for residences and commercial use, we are delighted to support the organizing of the 13th National Engineering 2018 by The Engineering Institute of Thailand under HM The King’s Patronage under the concept “Engineering for Society”. The event is to showcase Thailand’s engineering innovation to comply with the government’s policy to drive economy with knowledge and sustainably elevate Thai society to “smart city, smart nation”. The event is also an open floor to exchange ideas and opinions on innovation and technologies among 1,500 Thai, ASEAN and international engineers. It can be said that this is the biggest and most comprehensive engineering technology event in ASEAN.”

Daikin transformed 36sqm space to be a special showroom for cutting-edge, futuristic air conditioning technology for both household and commercial use, as well as the Inverter innovation and new technology that can be connected to smart devices that will boost efficiency and energy saving.

Through the 3-day event, National Engineering 2018 also featured seminars and talks on 56 topics relating global engineering trends and technology change, as well as 72 topics on the future lifestyle of the world population. Each seminar topic fully enhanced and benefited the Thai engineers, driving them to become New S-Curve and comply with the government’s agenda for Thailand to become high-income country by 2036.

National Engineering 2018 had more than 100 of the world’s leading engineering and technology entrepreneurs in attendance, with more than 25,000 international participants from Thailand and ASEAN.