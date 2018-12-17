A Gin-Laced Night at “Tanqueray Garden” With Live Jazz and Cocktails By Renowned Bartenders (Sponsored)

Diageo Moet Hennessy (Thailand) Ltd., an importer and distributor of Tanqueray, party-lovers’ gin that are always on a look out for tasteful and new experiences, is offering an ultimate chillax experience amid lush, green garden and live jazz, “Tanqueray Garden”, for the first time in Thailand. The night will be fueled with signature gin cocktails concocted by three Diageo World Class bartenders: Ronnaporn “Neung” Kanivichaporn, Jane Kaewyod and Natakorn “Thumb” Changrew, at the St Regis Bar & Terrance on Friday December 7, 2018.

Tanqueray is a dry gin, which was created in Bloomsbury, London, 180 years ago by Charles Tanqueray who experimented with various ingredients and more than 300 recipes to come up with best concoction forTanqueray London Dry Gin. Created with the belief that people with similar mindset, and those that love the challenges, the fun and new experiences will be drawn together, and that’s where Tanqueray is always presented. The London dry gin in iconic green bottle is also the stellar base for countless cocktails, as bartenders’ gin of choice, that fuel the nights of party lovers.

Mr. Alexander Carroll, Reserve Channel Director of Diageo Moet Hennessy (Thailand), enthuses that, “Tanqueray is dry gin that is quickly becoming popular around the world. Social consumers and party lovers often look to order the specials, such as T&T or Tanqueray Tonic, to fuel their special night. Tanqueray Garden is an activity under the campaign Tanqueray Terrace that has been carefully put together in various formats and receives phenomenal feedback from fans around the world. This time for Thailand, we bring the campaign to Thai consumers in the relaxing, casual atmosphere of a garden to appeal to the Thai lifestyle.”

Tanqueray Garden, a cocktail party with live jazz performance, welcomes guests in “stylish garden” dress code in the ambience in green hue, signature color of the brand and the iconic bottle of Tanqueray. The night is fueled by 6 signature Tanqueray cocktails that include The Classic with Tanqueray London Dry Gin and lemon, The Fresh with fresh strawberries and sliced lemon, The Herb with Tanqueray London Dry Gin and lemon and rosemary and The Tangy that highlights citrus note in Tanqueray with orange zest and lemon. The fifth signature recipe, The Orient, cools down with pepper mint and peppercorn while the last recipe, The Green, offers the ultimate freshness with mint leaf and sliced cucumber.

Tanqueray fans will get the chance to savor signature cocktails made by three renowned Diageo World Class Bartenders, namely Ronnaporn “Neung” Kanivichaporn, Jane Yodkaew and Natakorn “Thumb” Changrew from 5pm until 10pm.

Come to the garden and enjoy signature cocktails at Tanqueray Garden, accompanied by live jazz performance, at The St. Regis Bar & Terrace on Friday December 7, 2018 from 5-10pm.

About Diageo Moët Hennessy (Thailand) Ltd. (DMHT)

Diageo Moët Hennessy (Thailand) Ltd (DMHT) is the leading importer and distributor of premium wines and spirits in Thailand. Responsible corporate citizenship is a key element of DMHT’s business philosophy. DMHT strives to ensure its business and products appropriately balance the company’s commitment to act responsibly and the right to trade freely. This commitment is reflected in its corporate ethics and governance, relations with employees, customers, consumers, suppliers and communities, as well as health and safety policies and environmental policies. DMHT is committed to good corporate citizenship and responsible alcohol consumption. DMHT’s global corporate citizenship report and Asia Pacific citizenship report can be found and downloaded atwww.diageo.com.

