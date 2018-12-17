Enjoy Festive Feast With Family-Friendly Activities at Bangkok Marriott Hotel the Surawongse (Sponsored)

The festive season is just around the corner and there is no better way to gather with friends and family for a Christmas and New Year feast at Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse. Come and join a jolly Christmas celebration at Praya Kitchen with a series of gastronomic delights and fun family activities, exclusively crafted for the special occasion.

Indulge in enjoyable recollection of the treasured childhood memories, the team of experienced chefs is please to present rare-to-find dishes in which the recipes are reinvented from chefs’ childhood memories. A variety of authentic Thai dishes, prepared with quality local ingredients, is sure to delight every palate during the festive season. The highlight includes Chicken Volcano and crab meat curry with betel leaves.

The festive lunch and dinner is offered throughout the week of festive joy, spanning from 20th December 2018 – 1st January 2019. The buffet starts from 12.00 hrs – 15.00 hrs while the buffet dinner is offered from 18.00 hrs – 10.30 hrs.

The festive buffet lunch is offered at THB 788++ on 20, 21, 26, 27, 28 and 31 December; at THB 1,388++ on 22 and 23 December; at THB 1,588++ on 30 December and at THB 888++ on 29 December.

For the festive buffet dinner, the price is THB 988++ for 20, 26 and 27 December; THB 1,888++ for 21, 22, 23 December; THB 1,588++ for 30 December and THB 1,388++ for 28, 29 and 30 December.

On Christmas Eve (24 December), start a Christmas spirit with buffet lunch which is available at THB 1,388++ or join the buffet dinner at THB 2,288++. Apart from a wide range of buffet items, the dinner will be even more special with fun activities including live music, Kids Corner as well as a visit from Santa Claus.

For Christmas Day (25 December), guests are invited to experience an authentic Thai flavors with buffet lunch as well as buffet dinner. The buffet lunch is offered at THB 1,588++ while the buffet dinner is offered at THB 1,888++.

Making the last evening of 2018 memorable with the New Year’s Eve (31 December) buffet dinner. Offering at THB 2,288++, the price include an exclusive access to Surawongse terrace for an epic countdown party with a coupon for one glass of sparkling wine.

It’s only natural to require some hearty breakfast to face the first day of the year. Enjoy Super Breakfast on New Year’s Day (1 Jauary) at THB 650++ with an extended hour from 06.00 hrs – 15.00 hrs. Buffet dinner is also offered at THB 1,888++.

The special discount is offered for both lunch and dinner at Praya Kitchen. The 50% discount is applied for children aged 6-12 years old and the full rate is applied for children aged over 12 years old while children aged under 6 years old are welcome for free of charge.

Come and join us for a memorable Christmas memory at Bangkok Marriott hotel The Surawongse with a delicately crafted selection of dining experience. For more information and reservation, please contact 02 088 5666 or visit http://bit.ly/2qn1LLt