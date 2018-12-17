Rejoice the New Year at Park Hyatt (Sponsored)

BANGKOK — Embrace the final moments of 2018 and welcome the new year with memorable dining experiences at Embassy Room and Penthouse Bar + Grill, including the most high-flying countdown party in town.

Book through EVENT POP before November 30th to receive 10% discount.

EMBASSY ROOM Monday, December 31st, 2018

Ring out the old and in with the new over Embassy Room’s distinctive 4- or 6-course set dinner. Indulge in the likes Hokkaido scallop carpaccio| sea urchin/Bloody Mary; Turbot/winter black truffle risotto/beurre blanc; 250 days dry-aged beef/pomme puree/tomato salsa/smoked paprika; and Italian meringue/peach and raspberry/white chocolate & champagne sorbet, on your way to cap it all at countdown on the roof. 6:00p.m. – 8:30 p.m. / 9:00p.m. – 1:00 a.m.

THB 3,300++ per person 4-course dinner THB 4,500++ per person 4-course dinner with wine pairing THB 4,500++ per person 6-course dinner THB 6,500++ per person 6-course dinner with wine pairing

PENTHOUSE GRILL Monday, December 31st, 2018

Embrace the spirit of the grand transition over Chef de Cuisine Andrew Dickie and team’s 5-course set dinner or 7-courses Chef’s Table surprise menu for up to 8 diners. 6:00p.m. – 8:30 p.m. / 9:30p.m. – 1:00 a.m.

THB 7,500++++ per person 5-course dinner THB 10,000++ per person 5-course dinner with wine pairing THB 20,000++ per person 7-course dinner at the Chef’s Table (minimum spend THB 50,000++)

COUNTDOWN CELEBRATION

Greet the New Year with a bang above it all at Penthouse Bars. Surrender to a magical evening of exciting activities sky high throughout the Penthouse bars from 9:00p.m. – 1:00a.m.

ROOFTOP

Party with unlimited premium Champagne and party drinks to DJ Mr. Jim’s Reggae, Dancehall, Old School, Hip Hop, Soul, Funk and Disco, as enchanting MC Unda presides.

THB 10,000++ per person. Additional THB 10,000++ for an exclusive table

COCKTAIL BAR & WHISKY ROOM

Party on down all night with live music and DJ. Enjoy unlimited premium Champagne and party drinks.

THB 7,500++ per person. Additional THB 5,000++ for an exclusive table. Table service at Whisky Room only.

MEZZANINE

Party hearty into 2019 with an all-in package served to table at THB 10,000++ per person.

LIVING ROOM (level 9)

Dine on a la carte menus or settle for a free-flow Champagne package with live music from 9:00p.m.-midnight. 6:00p.m. – 1:00 a.m.

THE BAR (level 10)

Explore specially crafted celebratory beverages all evening. Reserve one of the outdoor terrace tables early at bkkph-fb.admins@hyatt.com. 3:30p.m. – 1:00 a.m.

NEW YEAR’S DAY January 1st, 2019

The Living Room offers a recovery delight from a full night of celebrations over chef’s signature Hangover Afternoon Tea accompanied with soothing live music for a truly swinging start to the New Year.

THB 999 per person with coffee/tea and soft drinks THB 1,998 per person with free-flow Bloody Mary, coffee/tea and soft drinks THB 999 per person for free-flow Bloody Mary

2:00p.m. – 5:00 a.m. For reservations at Penthouse Bar + Grill, call +66 2 011 7480 or email bkkph.penthouse.reservation@hyatt.com

For reservations at the Embassy Room, Living Room and The Bar, call +66 2 011 7430 or email bkkph.fb.reservation@hyatt.com

*All prices are subject to 7% government tax and 10% service charge

About Park Hyatt

Park Hyatt hotels provide discerning, affluent business and leisure guests with elegant and luxurious accommodations. Guests of Park Hyatt hotels receive highly attentive personalized service in an intimate environment. Located in several of the world’s premier destinations, each Park Hyatt hotel is custom designed to combine sophistication with a distinctive regional character. Park Hyatt hotels feature well-appointed guestrooms, meeting and special event spaces for groups, critically acclaimed art, food and beverage programs, and signature restaurants featuring award-winning chefs. There are currently 41 Park Hyatt hotels in the following locations: Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Beaver Creek, Beijing, Buenos Aires, Busan, Canberra, Changbaishan, Carlsbad, Chennai, Chicago, Dubai, Goa, Guangzhou, Hamburg, Hangzhou, Hyderabad, Istanbul, Jeddah, Maldives, Mallorca, Melbourne, Mendoza, Milan, Moscow, New York, Ningbo, Paris, Saigon, Sanya, Seoul, Shanghai, Siem Reap, St. Kitts, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto (under renovation), Vienna, Washington, D.C., Zanzibar, Zurich. For more information, please visit parkhyatt.com. Follow @ParkHyatt on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with #LuxuryIsPersonal.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 14 premier brands. As of June 30, 2018, the Company’s portfolio included more than 750 properties in more than 55 countries across six continents. The Company’s purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top colleagues, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company’s subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Andaz®, Hyatt Centric®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Hyatt Residence Club® and exhale® brand names. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.