Winner of Asia’s Next Top Model Throw Celebration Party at Bangkok Marriott Hotel the Surawongse (Sponsored)

Asia’s Next Top Model has returned for its cycle 6 which was entirely filmed in Thailand throughout the cycle. As an official partner of the international renowned reality show, Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse has been featured as the set for many highlight episodes including the opening scene at Yào Rooftop Bar and the finale show at The Surawongse Ballroom. The hotel also presents “Wednesday Models Night” at its Yào Rooftop Bar where the special fashion drinks are offered along with a live broadcast from Fox Thailand channel throughout the 10 weeks of airing.

Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse in cooperation with Fox Networks Group Asia have hosted an exclusive party on the evening that the final episode was aired to honor the winner of Asia’s Next Top Model Cycle 6, Ms. Dana Slosar at Praya Lounge on 22nd October 2018. Set in a convivial atmosphere, the party saw the huge turnout of well-wishers, fans and friends of the winner, including Pim Bubear, Rubini Sambanthan, Jachin Manere, and Jesslyn Lim. Mr. George Varughese, General Manager of Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse, attended the party to present a bouquet and offer his congratulations to the winner.

Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse’s official partnership with Fox Networks Group Asia and Asia’s Next Top Model, has been a great success thanks to the warm reception from all concerned parties. For updates on other activities of Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse, call 02-088-5666 or visit www.bangkokmarriottsurawongse.com .