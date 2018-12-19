Celebrate Festive Season With Christmas Afternoon Tea at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park (Sponsored)

BANGKOK — Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is inviting guests to indulge in a special Christmas Afternoon Tea, with a wide selection of premium teas and festive snacks served in the sophisticated surroundings of the hotel’s Lobby Lounge.

Available every afternoon (12.00 to 18.00 hrs) between November 25 and December 25, 2018, this culinary occasion is perfect for friends and family members who want to come together for a heart-warming pre-Christmas reunion or celebration. Priced at just THB 999++ for two people, this is the ideal occasion for all couples, including mothers and daughters, siblings, new friends and old acquaintances.

The Christmas Afternoon Tea set includes a choice of two pots of coffee or tea and two glasses of green tea frappe, accompanied by a festive selection of light bites.

Sweet treats include Christmas fruit cake, traditional stollen, Mont Blanc cake, coconut rock macaroons, cinnamon stars, almond gingerbread, chocolate Christmas bulbs, raspberry Christmas cookies, and ginger-spiced scones with clotted cream and jam.

On the savory side, guests can enjoy king crab and mayo finger sandwiches, beetroot-cured sea bass with shallots and dill, foie gras terrine with quince chutney, and house-smoked salmon with Arvruga caviar and lemon.

These bite-sized delights will be accompanied by a choice of refreshing beverages. The Lobby Lounge at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park serves the finest teas from the Dilmah Silver Jubilee Gourmet Range. The green tea selection includes Organic Sencha, Organic Leafy Green, Ceylon Full Leaf Green and Natural Jasmine Green, while black teas include Pure Darjeeling Single Region, Nuwara Eliya Afternoon Tea, Silver Jubilee Earl Grey, Ceylon Original Breakfast Tea. The Watte Series meanwhile, features four exquisite Sri Lankan teas: Ran Watte, Uda Watte, Meda Watte and Yata Watte.

Alternatively, guests can choose from a range of herbal blends and infusions, such as Pure Chamomile Flower and Natural Infusion of Blueberry, as well as premium coffees. The Christmas Afternoon Tea Set is inclusive of two glasses of green tea frappe. For more information and to book your Christmas Afternoon Tea, please contact +66 (0) 2 059 5999 or email restaurant-reservations.bkkqp@marriotthotels.com.

