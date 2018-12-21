‘Tis the Season to Be Jolly With Christmas Banquet and Activities  at Bangkok Marriott Hotel the Surawongse (Sponsored)

Bring together your friends and family to join a jolly Christmas celebration at Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse with an array of delicious treats and fun family activities, exclusively crafted for the special occasion.

Indulge in enjoyable recollection of the treasured childhood memories, the team of experienced chefs at Praya Kitchen is please to present rare-to-find dishes in which the recipes are reinvented from chefs’ childhood memories. A variety of authentic Thai dishes, prepared with quality local ingredients, is sure to delight every palate during the festive season.

For Christmas Eve (24th December), start a Christmas spirit with lunch buffet which is available from 12.00 hrs – 15.00 hrs at THB 1,388++ or join the dinner buffet from 18.00 hrs – 10.30 hrs at THB 2,288++. Apart from a wide range of buffet items, the dinner will be even more special with fun activities including live music, Kids Corner as well as a visit from Santa Claus.

On Christmas Day (25th December), guests are invited to experience an authentic Thai flavors with lunch buffet as well as dinner buffet. The lunch buffet is offered from 12.00 hrs – 15.00 hrs at THB 1,588++ while the dinner buffet is offered from 18.00 hrs – 10.30 hrs at THB 1,888++.

For the festive lunch and dinner at Praya Kitchen, 50% discount is applied for children aged 6-12 years old and the full rate is applied for children aged over 12 years old while children aged under 6 years old are welcome for free of charge.

Another cool place for the festive celebration is The Lobby Lounge where the best festivities like no other are provided, from the relaxing afternoon tea, kid’s cooking workshop to a perfect gifts for holidays season. The Lobby Lounge will also be hosting a cooking workshop for children on 24th and 25th December.

For those looking for gifts, a full range of chocolate and candies is available from 6th December 2018 to 1st January 2019. There is also a delightful afternoon tea set, special designed for a good time over Christmas and New Year. A festive platter will be available on 24th, 25th, 31st December 2018 and 1st January 2019.

Come and join us for a memorable Christmas memory at Bangkok Marriott hotel The Surawongse with a delicately crafted selection of dining experience. For more information and reservation, please contact 02 088 5666 or visit http://bit.ly/2qn1LLt