LPN Hosts Training Session to Promote Labour Rights Among Migrant Workers

The Labour Rights Promotion Network Foundation (LPN) led by Mr. Sompong Srakaew, Director and Founder of the organization, hosted a training program to improve workers’ quality of life, especially migrant workers, by providing knowledge on labour regulations and welfare under Thai labour laws.

The session was a part of Labour Voice By LPN, a joint project between Charoen Pokphand Foods (CP Foods) and LPN, to promote Thai labour laws, prevent unfair practices and improve the workers’ quality of life. LPN hosted 24 training groups with a total number of 960 workers from Myanmar and Cambodia have been participated in this year.

In addition, CP Foods and LPN announced to extend its partnership in “Labour Voices Hotline” project for 2nd year to further promote transparency and fair labour practices within CP Foods’ workplace.

In 2019, LPN plans to develop the hotline’s operation and proactive activities to make employer and employees, regardless of the nationality, get closer, such as dormitory visit, in-depth conversation and leadership development to bring employer closer to its employees.