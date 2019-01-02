Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park Celebrates New Year With Festive Gourmet Delights (Sponsored)

Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park welcomes Christmas and New Year with special festive menus that are sure to heighten the season’s joy, as well as hamper selections packed with delicious goodies to entice and to wish your loved ones well, available throughout the festive season from now until January 31, 2019.

To welcome the coming festive joy, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is presenting an extensive selection of delicious goodies and festive menus that are the heart of Christmas and New Year celebration. Enjoy the hassle-free festive season where you don’t need to toil away in the kitchen to cook up the perfect Christmas feast as Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is serving Christmas lunch and dinner for your convenience and enjoyment.

Whether it’s a celebration for your loved ones, families or friends, your Christmas feast is made perfect with the selection of two sets. One is the traditional turkey set at THB 6,900 ++ with 6-kilogram roasted bird served with casserole, green beans, mashed sweet potato, gravy and cranberry sauce. Another is the prime beef set, THB 9,160 ++, with 120-day aged Australian grain-fed prime ribs served alongside red wine gravy, German-style potato salad and Japanese pumpkin. Each set is sealed in insulated bag to keep the food warm and fresh until they arrive at your dinner table.

There are also pastries and baked goods to go with the Christmas celebration. The all-time favorite log cakes come in varieties of chocolate truffle, mango and coconut, raspberry and white chocolate as well as ginger bread and baked prune mousse. Traditional cakes and puddings can also be had, such as the classic plum pudding, English-style spiced fruitcake with candied figs and pear, French-style ginger bread cake, cinnamon pie with fruits, stollen with rum and pecan pie, panettone with candied lemon and resins. Other goodies include ginger bread, sweets, cookies and assorted chocolate to complete your festive feast.

During the season of joy, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park also offers a selection of gift hamper to express well-wishing to your loved ones. The limited festive hamper is packed to the brim with festive goodies such as Christmas cakes, jam, fine teas, ginger bread, Christmas cookies, candy canes and dried fruits, available at THB 6,268++ and is an ideal gift for families, friends and colleagues.

For a alternative option, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park has a healthy festive hamper to gift away during Christmas and New Year. The hamper includes dried fruits, honey, caramel candies, chocolate coated mango, herbal tea and many more at THB 2,168++. You can also customize your festive hamper with festive items on our list. Our staff with artistic eyes will make sure your hamper is put together nicely and beautifully to appeal to the gift receivers.

Festive menus and finely selected hampers are available at Siam Tea Room, lobby level, at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park from November 25, 2018 to January 31, 2019 from 07.00-23.00 hrs. For advanced order and more information, please

contact +66 (0) 2 059 5999 or email restaurant-reservations.bkkqp@marriotthotels.com or visit our website www.bangkokmarriottmarquisqueenspark.com

*********************************************

About Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

The largest hotel in Bangkok and the first Marriott Marquis hotel in Asia Pacific, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is a new landmark in heart of the Thai capital. The hotel offers extensive facilities, including more than 1,388 rooms and suites, over 5,000m² of function space across 37 venues, two swimming pools, the Quan Spa and a collection of restaurants and bars. Centrally located on Sukhumvit Road, in Bangkok’s vibrant business and entertainment district, the hotel is the perfect choice for all travelers to this pulsating city.