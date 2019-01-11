Discover Exclusive Dining Experience by Michelin-Starred Chef Jan Hoffmann at Goji Kitchen+Bar (Sponsored)

Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is treating gastronomes to an exclusive international dinner and brunch buffet created by Michelin-starred chef Jan Hoffmann, at Goji Kitchen + Bar from 25 to 27 January 2019.

Chef Jan, who has worked in a series of Michelin-starred restaurants across Europe, has a passion for fresh produce and natural ingredients. He has now created a series of distinctive dishes exclusively for Goji Kitchen + Bar, including appetizers of braised carrot in vegetable stock and goat cheese; and Japanese cucumber and organic cauliflower with walnuts, whey and dill; and main courses of sustainable prawns with mango, cashew nut milk, cashew marzipan and colored sweet potatoes; and baked Hokkaido pumpkin with organic chicken and egg, served with red grapes and blue cheese. For dessert, Chef Jan has created a basil sherbet with organic peach, homemade oat milk and micro basil.

“Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is delighted to welcome Jan Hoffmann, the famous Michelin-starred chef from Germany. This is a very special occasion; it is a great opportunity for diners to experience his incredible dishes and for our own kitchen team to co-create special menus with an internationally recognized chef who is passionate about natural ingredients. We are delighted that Thai gastronomes will get the chance to experience Chef Jan’s exclusive menus at Goji Kitchen + Bar,” said Michael Hogan, Executive Chef, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park.

Chef Jan has extensive experience working in many leading European restaurants, including the three Michelin-starred Seehotel Überfahrt in Germany. He trained under legendary chef Thomas Neeser at the famous Hotel Adlon in Berlin and worked alongside talented chefs such as Matthias Schmidt from Villa Merton in Frankfurt and Juan Amador, the owner of Amador in Langen which was among Germany’s top five restaurants at the time.

Chef Jan achieved his first Michelin star at Seven Swans, a famous establishment in Frankfurt. His passion for organic produce inspired Chef Jan to create vegetarian menus for the restaurant, and this helped Seven Swans retain its prized star and become one of only four vegetarian restaurants in Europe to be listed in the Michelin Guide. Presently, Chef Jan Hoffmann is also a consultant for restaurants all over the world and plans to open his own restaurant in the near future.

Don’t miss Chef Jan Hoffmann’s special culinary creations at Goji Kitchen + Bar, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, from 25 to 27 January 2019.

Dinner is served on 25 & 26 January 2019 from 18.00 to 22.00 hrs, priced at THB 1,978++ per person.

Brunch is served on 27 January 2019 from 11:45 to 14:30 hrs, priced at THB 2,128++ per person.

The prices are standard for the buffet dinner or brunch at Goji Kitchen + Bar without any additional charges. This is a special gift from Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park to our local food-loving patrons.

To reserve your place at this unique culinary occasion, please call +66 (0) 2 059 5999 or email restaurant-reservations.bkkqp@marriotthotels.com.

Or connect with us via these channels:

Website: www.bangkokmarriottmarquisqueenspark.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GojiKitchenAndBar/

Line official account: @gojikitchenbar