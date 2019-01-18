CP Foods Steps Forward to Encourage IFFO RS Standard to Suppliers

BANGKOK — Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (CP Foods) has stepped further plan to encourage its fishmeal suppliers more undertake International Fishmeal and Fish Oil Organisation Responsible Supply (IFFO RS) standard to ensure non-IUU fishing throughout its supply chain.

The latest announcement by the European Commission to delist Thailand from the “Yellow Card” has underpinned all concerned sectors to strictly more on traceability. CP Foods also gears to encourage its fishmeal suppliers to take up IFFO RS standard to ensure their sustainable business.

Dr. Sujint Thammasart, DVM, Chief Operating Officer – Aquaculture Business of CP Foods, said the company will double number of fishmeal plant with IFFO RS certification by five suppliers this year. This plan will help improve not only manufacturing lines but also ensure traceability practices of raw materials come from legal sources.

“CP Foods further support our suppliers to willing accept IFFO RS standard to guarantee traceability that all materials come from legal fishing practices. This year we plan to double number of IFFO RS suppliers,” said Dr.Sujint.

Dr. Sujint added that IFFO RS standard requires that the raw materials particularly fish must come from legal sources with responsible fishing practices or fishing under Fishery Improvement Project (FIP), manufacturing process have to be certified Good Manufacturing Practices, and need to achieve traceability throughout the supply chain.

“A constructive progress for FIP in the Gulf of Thailand can be a guideline for other FIPs in the region, helping all of us to prevent illegal fishing, promoting sustainability and protecting endangered aquatic species in line with the Sustainable Development Goal 14 – Life below water,” he pointed.

Good practices from Thailand will be to CP Foods’ aquaculture operations across the world by expanding the scope of the Fishery Improvement Projct (FIP) from Thailand to international aquaculture operations such as Vietnam, the Philippines and India.

Last year, CP Foods India had worked together with selected fishery societies, major seafood companies and India’s Government to draft India’s first-ever action plan under Fishery Improvement Project (FIP) for preserving the Indian oil sardine stock in the West coast area. Recently, the FIP for Indian oil sardine has been recognized and registered by FisheryProgress.org, the international accepted database for reporting information on the progress of global fishery improvement projects, under The Conservation Alliance for Seafood Solutions (CASS) guideline.

It is important to note that all fishmeal using in Thailand’s operations are already 100% certified by IFFO RS and totally come from the by-product of fish-processing plants.

Besides further progress in IFFO RS program, the company will continue to promote sustainable fisheries and human rights with Thai Government and relevant organizations through its initiatives and joint projects, including Thai Sustainable Fisheries Roundtable (TSFR), Fishermen’s Life Enhancement Center (FLEC) and Labour Voices by LPN, as well as international fisheries networks to clean up IUU fishing across the globe.

“The company will not compromise on the fight against illegal fishing to ensure traceability, sustainability and IUU-free supply chain to all of our stakeholders,” Dr. Sujint said.