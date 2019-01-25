TWG Tea Celebrates Chinese New Year With Cha King Tea (Sponsored)

For centuries, tea has shaped landscapes and geography, cultures and traditions, destinies and desires. A noble beverage with mysterious beginnings, TWG Tea welcomes the New Year with the Cha King™ Tea from the Haute Couture Tea Collection®, a remarkably fine green tea enhanced by a scattering of rare silver needles, balanced with notes of citrus and a lingering floral aftertaste – a poetic blend evocative of the Cha King, the first manuscript written about this time-honoured beverage.

Embark on an extraordinary voyage as you unravel the hidden mysteries of tea through time and history. Crossing continents, tea is now a universal language and a private expression of individualism, breaking through cultural barriers and spreading across different parts of the world from cha in Mandarin and Korean, ocha in Japanese, chay in Persian, Russian, Hindi, chai in Swahili, teh in Javanese, tee in Afrikaans, te in Sinhala, to shay in Arabic.

Integral to the ancient trade along the Silk Road, tea has transcended time and distance, bringing together people from Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia and the Far East and transporting tea lovers on a voyage of discovery across continents.

Capturing hundreds of years of tea tales and legends, Cha King Tea showcases a contemporary design with a nod to the illustrious heritage of tea traditions in elegant hues of scarlet red and gold – a juxtaposition of the traditional and modernity. A magnificent treasure perfect for fond family celebrations this New Year.

The Cha King Tea in TWG Tea Haute Couture Tea Collection retails at 1,360 baht. Available at all TWG Tea Salons & Boutiques in Thailand from February 2019.

