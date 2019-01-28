Savor Succulent Flavor of Hiroshima Oysters at Soba Factory, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park (Sponsored)

BANGKOK — It is time for Hiroshima oysters! These highly-prized marine delicacies have been sourced straight from the coast of Japan’s Hiroshima Prefecture and transformed into three delectable dishes by Toshiyuki Okabe, our Japanese Chef de Cuisine. They will be served exclusively at Soba Factory, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, from 1 February to 30 March 2019 for lunch and dinner.

Hiroshima oysters have been highly valued in Japan since ancient times. The coast of the Hiroshima Bay provides the perfect conditions for oysters to flourish, as fresh water from the Ota River meets the sheltered Seto Inland Sea, creating an abundance of nutritious plankton that oysters feed on. As a result, this region now produces up to 60 percent of the oysters exported from Japan each year.

Chef Toshiyuki Okabe selects only the finest, freshest and most succulent Hiroshima oysters to serve at Soba Factory. His three authentic Japanese dishes include: “Kaki Nanban Soba” – hot soba noodles with grilled oysters in nanban soup (THB 350++), “Kaki Tsuke Soba” – cold soba noodles with grilled oysters and soup (THB 350++) and “Kaki Furai” – deep-fried oysters (THB 250++).

All three special dishes are available at Soba Factory, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park on Sukhumvit Soi 22, from 1 February to 30 March 2019 for lunch (12.00 to 14.30 hrs) and dinner (17.30 to 22.00 hrs).

For more information and reservations, please contact +66 (0) 2 059 5999 or email restaurant-reservations.bkkqp@marriotthotels.com.

