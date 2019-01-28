Your Favorite Sunday Brunch is Now Available Weekly at Penthouse Bar and Grill (Sponsored)

BANGKOK — Make Penthouse Brunch the highlight of your Sunday and immerse in a one-of-a-kind brunch experience above the city. Conceived and designed as a private penthouse that holds permanent open house for those who share a passion for life with the irrepressible imagined host, The Penthouse now presents its solution to the quandary of what to do on Sunday: #PENTHOUSEBRUNCH

Let Chef de Cuisine Andrew Dickie and team prepare you with premium surf and turf selections made with handpicked ingredients and organic produce at The Grill on Level 34. The Penthouse Brunch features premium quality meats and tomahawks, grilled to perfection at an open grill station along with fresh seafood selections such as salmon steaks, Hokkaido scallops and oysters.

Bask in the live entertainment atmosphere featuring acoustic music performance by The Selby Brothers covering classic hits of the past and present.

Every Sunday from 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

The Grill, Level 34

Brunch Packages;

THB 2,490 – Food & soft drinks

THB 3,490 – Food & free-flow prosecco, wines & curated drinks

THB 4,990 – Food & free-flow champagne, prosecco, wines & curated drinks

*Prices are subject to 7% government tax and 10% service charge.

For any inquiries, please email: bkkph.penthouse.reservation@hyatt.com or call +66 2 011 7480.