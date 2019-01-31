Johnnie Walker Blue Label Welcomes the Year of the Pig With Pig Illustrations by Famous English Artist (Sponsored)

Johnnie Walker celebrates ‘Chinese New Year 2019’ welcoming the year of the pig with great impression.

Johnnie Walker launches the gift for the whisky lovers and collectors around the world, delivering the Limited Edition design for Johnnie Walker Blue Label. This award-winning Scotch received Gold medals at the International Spirits Challenge 2018 and Scotch Whisky Masters 2018. Given a magic twist with the new design, here comes ‘Johnnie Walker Blue Label Year of the Pig’.

The uniqueness of Johnnie Walker Blue Label worthy of this special occasion is the variety of ingredients, making it a whisky with layers of rich fruit, honey, vanilla, spice and smoke. Our blending experts carefully select only the whisky from all over Scotland. Only one in every 10,000 casks with its exclusive quality, character and flavor has been selected for the blend to deliver the signature taste of Johnnie Walker Blue Label. The blending heritage has been passed on to us for over 2 centuries and we slowly produce limited amount to preserve the distinguish taste. It is the true fine art of whisky blending in the style of Johnnie Walker Blue Label.

This year’s Limited Edition bottle is designed by Chrissy Lau, the famous English illustrator. Her illustrations are inspired by her Chinese heritage, and are instantly recognizable by her signature delicate lines and intricate patterns. Her fine lines combine in perfect harmony; from the pig that represents this year, fireworks, traditional Chinese coins, red envelopes, gold sycees, oranges and a Chinese lantern with striding man logo surrounded by 4 waving lanterns with the lucky alphabets. This Limited Edition is, therefore, the perfect gift to give to your beloved ones, or to fulfill your precious collections.

Taste the uniqueness and appreciate world class art on the bottle of Johnnie Walker Limited Edition. ‘Johnnie Walker Blue Label Year of the Pig’ to welcome Chinese New Year 2019 from today onwards.