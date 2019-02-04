Block PM2.5 Pollutants, Germs with Daikin’s Air Purifiers (Sponsored)

Daikin, the leader in air conditioning technology from Japan, is fully aware of the serious air pollution situation that is currently threatening the wellbeing of people in Bangkok and metropolitan areas. With the density of PM2.5 pollutant that has risen to harmful level from vehicle emissions, industrial activities, burning, closed and stagnant weather. The accumulated pollutant is hazardous to health and causes series of illness if left unattended. Besides N95 masks, another option to intercept micro-dust, fine particle pollutants, germs and bacteria, is using an air purifier, in which Daikin offers several models to choose from:

MCK55TVM6: Air purifier with humidifier

Purify the air internally and externally with Active Plasma Ion and Streamer technology. The model also intercepts virus, bacteria, allergens, odors and increases humidity in the air to moisturize the skin and relief irritation from dryness. MCK55TVM6 comes equipped with electrostatic HEPA filer that filters up to 99.97% of fine particles as small as 0.3 micron for 41sqm room.

The model also features 3 censors that evaluate air cleanliness, screen for dust with high accuracy and separate dust and PM2.5 fine particles, as well as detect and eliminate odor when in Auto mode. There are 4 function modes: Auto, Econo, Pollen and Humidifier, that allows air flow in three directions. The Deodorizing Filter can be used throughout its lifetime and the engine runs at 19 decibel. It also comes with child lock, power surge protector between 180-264V and remote controller.

MC55UVM6: Air purifier with Active Plasma Ion and Streamer

Purify the air internally and externally with Active Plasma Ion that generates 25,000 ion per cubic centimeter, with Streamer feature that blocks virus, H1N1 influenza, H5N1 bird flu, bacteria, fungus, allergens and odor. The model comes with electrostatic HEPA filter that intercepts 99.97% of 0.3 micron fine particles in 41sqm room.

MC40UVM6: Air purifier with Streamer

Air purifier with Streamer blocks virus, H1N1 influenza, H5N1 bird flu, bacteria, fungus, allergens and odor. The model comes with lifelong deodorizing filter, electrostatic HEPA filter that intercepts 99.97% of 0.3 micron fine particles and detects 6 levels of PM2.5 fine particles in 31sqm room.

MC30VVM-A: Compact air purifier with dust filter

Small but efficient, the purifier cleanse the air with electrostatic HEPA filter that quickly and efficiently block dust particles without clogging the filter. It can intercept 99.97% of 0.3 micron fine particles in 21sqm room, and detect 3 levels of PM2.5 fine particles.

To restore wellbeing, safety and good health of Thai consumers, Daikin offers world-standard air purifiers with special promotion: complimentary 20-inch luggage worth of 2,900 baht with purchase of Daikin MCK55TVM6 and MC55UVM6, S&P voucher worth of 300baht with purchase of MC40UVM6 and MC30VVM-A and 1-year warranty for all part with purchase by February 28, 2019 only. Daikin air purifies are available from PowerBuy, Boonthavorn, Modern Air and all Daikin dealers. For more information, visit www.daikin.co.th.