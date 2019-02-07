Indulge in Valentine’s Day Dinner With Special One at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park (Sponsored)

BANGKOK — Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is inviting lovers to celebrate the fate of love in romantic setting at the hotel’s restaurants and turn Valentine’s Day into a sweet memory that lasts forever.

Throughout February, the stylish Lobby Lounge is treating lovers with pink afternoon tea set that is packed with delicious savory and sweet nibbles such as Sweet and sour raspberry candies, Strawberry chocolate bon bon, Love eyes cookies, Berry macarons, Passion fruit tart, Almond tart, Vanilla and rose cupcake, Strawberry scone and clotted cream as well as savory items such as Butter brioche sandwich with strawberry cream cheese, Raspberry foie gras rocher, Smoked salmon and cucumber bite, smoked chicken and berry jam and pumpernickel bread. Indulge in the sumptuous and sweet afternoon tea set at The Lobby Lounge during February 1 – 28, 2019 from 12:00 HRS to 18:00 HRS at THB 999++ per set, inclusive of tea or coffee for two persons.

On the Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2019, Goji Kitchen + Bar is delighting lovers with Valentine dinner buffet, filled with surprises and special treats. Highlight menus include fresh premium seafood on ice, Belon oyster, Boudeuse oyster, Boston lobster, Alaskan crab, crayfish, razor clam as well as sushi, sashimi and Wagyu beef roll and foie gras roll. Be mesmerized by the meticulous cooking techniques by the experienced chefs with the thrilling open kitchen. Watch as seafood like river prawn, squid, scallop, oyster and many more is transformed into succulent dishes. Don’t miss the Surf and Turf station that entices with prime meat, lobster with special desserts. Besides an array of flavorful dishes, Goji Kitchen + Bar is providing lovers a special souvenir photo for every couple. The international buffet is served on February 14, 2019 from 18:00 HRS to 22:00 HRS at THB 2,352++ per person.

Another outlet that celebrates Valentine’s Day in style is Akira Back, the fine dining outlet on the 37th floor renowned for the modern Japanese restaurant with East-meets-West flair. On February 14, 2019, the restaurant is serving 6-course dinner filled with love for every couple. The menus include: Tuna pizza with orinji mushroom, Tataki of A5 Waygu beef with ponzu and truffle sauce and white radish, Hokkaido scallop and butter sauce with nori served with crispy pancetta, Turbot fish with chestnut salad cream, Iberian pork from Spain with hot and spicy Korean sauce served with grilled asparagus and the last course, Yuzu cake served with tropical fruits and mango sherbet. The special dinner set is served at THB 3,500++ per person from 18:00 HRS – 23:00 HRS.

Not only couples, but singles can also celebrate Valentine’s Day at ABar, a Victorian London vintage and 1930 American flair concept. ABar organizes a single party with free flow cocktail package, special for Valentine’s Day only, unlimited free flow cocktails & drinks package served at THB 1,400++ per person during 18:00 HRS – 22:00 HRS.

Couples can also enjoy their quality time at ABar Rooftop under the stars with Bangkok’s sparkling nightscape as a backdrop. Enjoy the alluring champagne of your choice that comes with signature appetizer and light snack, free flow of signature gin, sparkling wine and cocktails from 17:00 HRS to 22:00 HRS. Bask in the romantic night with special table setup and live saxophone that will make Valentine’s a night to cherish forever.The bar accommodates only 16 couples at THB 9,500++ per couple, inclusive of rose bouquet and special gift.

Savor the romantic atmosphere and fine feast filled with love and make this year’s Valentine a lasting sweet memory at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park. For information and reservations, please call +66 (0) 2 059 5999 or email restaurant-reservations.bkkqp@marriotthotels.com.

