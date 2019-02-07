Romance Runs Rampant This Valentine’s Day at Park Hyatt Bangkok (Sponsored)

BANGKOK — Dine at Park Hyatt Bangkok’s two restaurants and rooftop this Valentine’s evening, Thursday, February 14, 2019.

EMBASSY ROOM

Savour 3-course Set Dinner with optional wine pairing serenaded by Dixiology Jazz Band and sultry saxophonist. After chef’s surprise amuse bouche, dine on Canadian Lobster ravioli and a glass of Chardonnay, wood-fire grilled Black Angus Beef tenderloin and a full-bodied red, and Strawberry tart, raspberry & white chocolate ice cream with a glass of port.

Priced THB 1,950++ pp/wine pairing THB 1,200++ pp.

Reservations recommended. No deposit required. Table will be held for 30 minutes.

Two seatings at 6pm and 8.45pm.

No a la carte.

Poolside tables, limited to five, available at 8.30 pm only.

PENTHOUSE GRILL

Let chef’s 4-course Set Dinner with optional wine pairing bring you closer together. Begin with burratta/watermelon sorbet and a light red wine. Proceed US diver scallop, cauliflower, pomegranate, lime and an Italian white. Reach a culinary crescendo with tender Wagyu Beef Cheek, winter black truffle and Cabernet Sauvignon. Seal the deal with Rose & Lychee, white chocolate, raspberry, Bourbon and a glass of port.

Priced THB 2,450++ pp/wine pairing THB 1,500++.

Two seatings at 6pm and 8.45pm.

A la carte menu available.

Reservations recommended. No deposit required. Table will be held for 30 minutes.

SWEET SENSATIONS ON THE ROOF – THE LOWDOWNS SESSION

Love is the drug at the Rooftop, delivered in honour of Valentine’s with a live concert by The Lowdowns with Jenny Lackgren, romantic ambiance, and drinks inspired by the occasion.

Live music from 9pm – midnight.

Minimum spend applies for tables with the best views.

A la carte menu available.

Window tables can be reserved in advance with special package including 1 Bottle of Billecart Brut or Rosé and oysters.

A la carte menu available

SAY IT WITH VALENTINE’S FLOWERS

Give the girl some flowers and make her heart flutter. Add some bubbles and the night is yours. Available at all venues.

Flower bouquet THB 2,600++

Flower bouquet + Billecart Salmon Rosé THB 7,000++

Please reserve in advance.

Timed to perfection

Penthouse Grill

Lunch: 12.00 – 14.30 hours

Dinner: 18.00 – 24.00 hours (last food orders at midnight)

Penthouse Bars

Sunday – Wednesday: 17.30 – 01.00 hours (last food orders 24.00/midnight)

Thursday – Saturday: 17.30 – 02.00 hours (last food orders 24.00/midnight)

