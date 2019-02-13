Mikimoto Unveils Latest Collection ‘Praise to Nature’ Inspired by Natural Beauty (Sponsored)

Pearl is regarded as the king of gemstone, created meticulously by nature. Pearl also symbolizes purity, delicate elegance and timelessness, and it is believed that peal brings love, happiness and success to those who wear, making it highly revered women’s jewellry of all time. Among the most trusted and lauded pearl accessory brands is Mikimoto, the number one jewellry brand from Japan.

Mikimoto professes priceless purity to women in every occasion with fine jewellry crafted with the roundest, purest and most lustrous peals that are the 1% best quality. Only one in every hundred pearls is selected to construct the most exquisite pearl accessory. Mikimoto is ready to unveil the new exclusive collection, “Praise to Nature”, for Thai pearl lovers to marvel at Mikimoto Boutique at M Level of Siam Paragon.

At the beginning of the 19th century, Mikimoto established its unique craftsmanship and design philosophy as the distinctive Mikimoto style, combining traditional Japanese golden work techniques and European jewellry design. Since then, Mikimoto has continued its evolution in every sense for over the century.

Praise to Nature was first launched in 2017 to celebrate the grand re-opening of Mikimoto’s boutique in Ginza 4-Chome. Mikimoto’s aspiration was for people and nature to live in harmony, and came from his love of the sea-nurtured peals. The exquisite craftsmanship of the jewellry captures the dynamically changing moments of life. Yoko Takano, of the designers for this collection, expresses gratitude and appreciation to Mother Nature to mark the next stage of Mikimoto’s journey as the originator of cultured pearls since 126 years ago with this ever-growing collection.

The necklace in Praise to Nature collection is inspired by the dazzling hues of Paraiba Tourmaline. The designer wishes to capture the exuberant energy of the butterflies that flock together in spring and floats onward to the sky. Gold pearls represent the radiance of the sunrise on the sea, while the white pearls symbolize the moon illuminating the inky-black ocean. The natural flow of colours of the pearls and the coloured gemstones reflects the tranquillity of the sea. The collection comprises of the 18K white gold necklace with white South Sea cultured pearl, Akoya cultured pearl, sapphire, garnet, alexandrite and diamond worth of 70,000,000 yen (20 million baht). The 18K white gold earrings, worth of 10,000,000 yen or 3 million baht, are created with white South Sea cultured pearl, sapphire, garnet, alexandrite and diamond.

The collection “Jeux de Rubans”, influenced by ribbons, is a luxurious and whimsical portrayal of the timeless motif of ribbons, which is loved all over the world that boosts confidence, joy and happiness for women in every occasion. The necklace in this collection is made of 18K white gold with white South Sea cultured pearl, Akoya cultured pearl, sapphire and diamond as well as earrings and ring that reflect the haute craftsmanship of the creator.

Apart from the two aforementioned collections, Mikimoto also offers various other masterpieces created from King of the Ocean and other precious gemstones. Necklace, pendant, ring, earrings and brooch include white Akoya cultured pearl and white South Sea cultured pearl with diamond, Akoya cultured pearl necklace with jade and diamond, Akoya cultured pearl necklace with diamond, golden South Sea cultured pearl necklace with diamond, white South Sea cultured pearl necklace with aquamarine and diamond, golden South Sea cultured pearl earrings with diamond, black South Sea cultured pearl earrings with diamond, white South Sea cultured pearl earrings with aquamarine and diamond, white South Sea cultured pearl ring with diamond, Akoya cultured pearl ring with white South Sea cultured pearl and diamond, aquamarine ring with diamond and Akoya cultured pearl brooch with diamond.

Immerse in the precious beauty of pearl, the King of the Ocean, in the timeless collection, Praise to Nature, along with other masterpieces at Mikimoto Boutique, M Level of Siam Paragon. For more information, call 02-129-4444-5.