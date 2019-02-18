CP Foods’ Top Executives Visit Operations in the United States

Mr. Adirek Sripratak (Forth from right), Chairman of the Executive Committee of Charoen Pokphand Foods, and Mr. Sooksunt Jiumjaiswanglerg (Third from left), Chief Executive Officer – Agro Industrial Business and Co-President, visited US-based Overhill Farms’ production plant in California. It is a subsidiary of Bellisio Foods, a leading frozen foods manufacturer and distributor owned by CP Foods. The company produces custom manufacturer of high quality prepared frozen foods for customers in the branded retail, private label and foodservice sectors across United States. Mr.Terry O’Brien (Forth from left), President of Overhill Farms, and Mr. Boonchai Opas-Iam-Likit (Second from left), US Business Chairman of Charoen Pokphand Group, jointly welcomed the executive group.