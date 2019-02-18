Park Hyatt Bangkok Wins Best Hotel in Thailand (Sponsored)

BANGKOK — Park Hyatt Bangkok is delighted to acknowledge and accept DestinAsian’s “Best Hotel In Thailand Award”, announced in Singapore on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2019.

The award is all the more welcome as the Park Hyatt brand in general has made a big impression throughout the region with Park Hyatt hotels also winning the top awards in Japan, South Korea and Australia, making it the most awarded single hospitality group.

“The number of repeat winners this year reflects the staying power of established brands, but at the same time it’s wonderful to see new entries like Park Hyatt Bangkok.”

“We are very gratified to see the people who count, guests, appreciating the Park Hyatt brand presence across major cities in Asia and especially thrilled to have the first Park Hyatt in Thailand win this award after less than two years operation,” declared the hotel’s General Manager, Michael Golden.

The 14th annual DestinAsian Readers’ Choice Awards (RCA) ran from August 1 to October 31, 2018, and had a total of 3,384 respondents.

The full results can be found in the February/March 2019 print issue of the magazine and published online at www.destinasian.com/RCA2019.

For more information and reservations for personalised stays, please email bkkph-reservations@hyatt.com

Follow us on FB: facebook.com/parkhyattbangkok IG: Instagram.com/parkhyattbangkok