Thai Journalist Association Visits CP’s Operation and CSR Projects in Myanmar

Thai Journalist Association (TJA)’s delegation led by Mr. Chavarong Limpattamapanee (4th from left), TJA’s advisor, and Ms. Kornchanok Raksaseri (center), Vice president of TJA, visited Myanmar on a media exchange programme with Myanmar Journalists Association. TJA also took a field trip to Myanmar CP Livestock’s feed mill in Yangon. Mr. Uthai Tantipimolphan (3rd from right), Vice Chairman and Mr. Wirat Wongpornpakdee (4th from right) , President, and management members of Myanmar CP Livestock received the TJA’s delegates and introduced the company’s CSR flagship projects including “4 ways project”, a village fund scheme to improve the locals’ quality of life and “Milk for kids”, a school milk program to enhance nutritional status of students in Myanmar.