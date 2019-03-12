Innovative Fine Dining ‘Le Petit Chef’ Coming to Bangkok (Sponsored)

BANGKOK — For the first time in Thailand, a new, entirely innovative fine dining experience based around the culinary exploits of “Le Petit Chef” comes to the Embassy Room and invites you to embark on a unique culinary journey across the Silk Road in the footsteps of the legendary traveller Marco Polo. It involves a small chef in front of you on the table taking you through an immersive 3D animated culinary journey starting 27th March – 31st July, 2019 for four months.

Following its hugely successful launch in Dubai and the United Arab Emirates, Dinner Time Story takes guests on a journey in the footsteps of Marco Polo from Marseilles to Arabia, India, the Himalayas to China. All through using cutting edge 3D visual technology and effective storytelling through flavours, ingredients, sights, sounds and tastes. Chef de Cuisine Pierre Tavernier expresses, “We cook and create dishes every day to bring joy to our diners through fresh and sustainable produce and well-balanced flavours. I am excited to be a part of something unique and provide our diners with a different dining experience and of course, a different kind of dining pleasure from the Embassy Room”.

Designed to allow groups to eat together, Dinner Time Story is all about sharing this unique experience using 3D visual technology to create an animated show placed on top of their table cloth, right under their knife and fork. As well as a tiny-sized chef moving around his table, muttering in French cooking up delicious concoctions, guests will experience birds, boats, and fire-breathing dragons fly over their plate as they embark on this unique visual culinary journey.

Balraj Pannu, Dinner Time Story’s producer, has paired together with Park Hyatt Bangkok to host the world’s smallest chef for four months, and says the following with regards to the unique concept: “Unlike many other dining shows we have created our story around the food. We believe that the gourmet cuisine should be the main focus, with the story-telling aspect accentuating each dish while also keeping diners entertained and enchanted throughout their meal.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to be hosting and offering this dining experience for the first time in Bangkok. It will bring something new for all to enjoy whether you are a foodie, a couple, a family and will even be a fantastic corporate experience as well as for those visiting the city. We welcome all guests to enjoy and embark on this journey while the show is here,” says Sebastian Krack, Director of Food & Beverage.

The original concept and character of Le Petit Chef was created in the studio of the Belgian artist collective Skullmapping, founded in 2010 by the award-winning filmmaker Filip Sterckx and owner Antoon Verbeeck. Visual Mapping, usually seen as huge video mapping projections at major events is now available in miniature in a more intimate atmosphere thanks to Le Petit Chef.

Le Petit Chef – in the footsteps of Marco Polo – is currently running shows 10 times a week at the private dining room of Embassy Room at Park Hyatt Bangkok starting from 27th March – 31st July, 2019. Weekly sessions include below available seatings:

Sundays –Wednesdays: 7:00 p.m. and Thursdays –Saturdays: 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Each journey includes a 5-course set dinner menu specially prepared by Chef de Cuisine Pierre Tavernier and a unique 3D animated journey:

JOURNEY A – THB 3,299++ per person food only

JOURNEY B- THB 3,999++ per person food only

WINE PAIRING THB 1,199++ per person

CHAMPAGNE & WINE PAIRING – THB 1,599++ per person

