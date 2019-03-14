“Ajinomoto” Sponsors the 30th Sea Games to Be Held in the Philippines (Sponsored)

Recently, Mr. Kaoru Kurashima (2nd from right), President of Ajinomoto Co., (Thailand) Ltd. as the representative of Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Japan (AJICO), signed an official sponsorship agreement with Mr. Allan Peter Cayetano (2nd from left), chairperson of the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organising Committee (PHISGOC) as the first Japanese company entering the highest rank sponsor of the 30th SEA Games to be held in the Philippines from November 30 to December 11, 2019.

“Ajinomoto” is a global manufacturer of high-quality food and amino acid based products which has been contributing to food, health and nutrition through wide-ranging application of amino acid technologies. Started in 2003, AJICO has been entering in the sport area by promoting amino acids benefits and well-balance diets to top-level Japanese athletes under the “Victory Project®”.

With its tremendous outcomes, the Ajinomoto Group has initiated ASEAN Victory Project® to introduce Amino acid based products to athletes & sportsmen in the countries of ASEAN region through Ajinomoto’s affiliates. The project was initiated since 2018 and has been running sport support activities via 3 affiliates i.e. the Singapore Swimming Association by Ajinomoto Singapore in March 2018, individual Indonesian swimmer by Ajinomoto Indonesian in April 2018, and the Thailand Volleyball Association by Ajinomoto Thailand in December 2018.

As a main sponsor of this 30th SEA Games, the Ajinomoto Group will provide various supports including amino acid based products to athletes throughout the event while further pursuing ASEAN Victory Project® to cover six Ajinomoto’s affiliates in the ASEAN region.

The Ajinomoto Group aims to be the Genuine Global Specialty Company by adhering “The Ajinomoto Group Creating Shared Value” policy since establishment focusing on the social value creation in 3 aspects i.e. 1) create healthy living society 2) maximize food resource usage 3) create global sustainability. And the supports of this sport event is one of our shared values in creating “healthy living society” through eating good food balanced nutrition for good health.