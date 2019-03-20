TWG Tea Haute Coutoure Tea Brings Elegant Moments, Vibrant Canvas of Thai Fashion in a Teacup (Sponsored)

BANGKOK — TWG Tea unveils the 100th exquisite tea blend from the Haute Couture Tea Collection® to celebrate the 10-year milestone of the brand’s iconic Haute Couture Tea Collection® and Thailand’s most sensation fashion event, Bangkok International Fashion Week. A black tea elegantly blended with sweet notes of caramel and rose, the Haute Couture Tea is a perfect expression of a fleeting moment and an ode to the luxury tea brand’s culture of innovation and limitless creativity.

TWG Tea was the first brand in the world to infuse style into a teacup in the form of the Haute Couture Tea Collection®. Mirroring the fashion calendar, the collection introduces trendsetting creations four times a year, in line with the seasons and reflecting the brand’s cosmopolitan appeal. “We draw inspiration from the most coveted trends, observing the latest in style, design and cultural shifts from our travels. The circumstances that influence fashion influence the rest of the world,” says Taha Bouqdib, TWG Tea President, CEO & Co-Founder. The luxury tea brand creates unique and original tea blends that perfectly capture these elusive moments – and the Haute Couture Tea Collection®, continues to be an elemental line of the brand, associating its modern culture of tea appreciation with fashion, luxury and lifestyle.

The brand’s imagination and audacious flair are also evident in its now-iconic packaging. Taking cues from the fashion world, the Haute Couture Tea Collection® fashions the latest trends in colour and design into highly attractive, stylish packaging to match its vivacious blends. “We designed our packaging to be a canvas for our luxurious blends, incorporating splashes of bright modern hues and playful fluorescents, as well as whimsical illustrations which were unheard of before in the tea industry,” says Mr. Bouqdib. The Haute Couture Tea Collection®, now a notable part of the brand’s fabric, is recognised as an affordably-priced luxury experience that appeals to modern tea lovers.

In a dynamic marketplace, TWG Tea recognises the importance of surprising and inspiring customers with new and different products to tantalise the palate. Extensive amounts of time are spent in TWG Tea’s blending laboratory in Singapore to conceiving artisanal flavours perfected with masterful blending, exquisite craftsmanship and the use of quality ingredients such as spices, herbs, flower petals and essential oils. With each release showcasing the best of the season in a teacup, TWG Tea continues to lead in taste and refinement, impressing with luxurious creations that preserve the passing of each moment.

Stylishly packaged in luxurious hues of blush pink and gold, the Haute Couture Tea retails at THB1,360 and is now available at all TWG Tea Salons & Boutiques in Thailand. For more information, please call 0-2259-9510.

About TWG Tea

TWG Tea, the finest luxury tea brand in the world, was established in Singapore and celebrates the year 1837 when the island became a trading post for teas, spices and fine epicurean products. TWG Tea, which stands for The Wellbeing Group, was founded by Taha Bouqdib, Maranda Barnes and Rith Aum-Stievenard in 2008 as a luxury concept that incorporates unique and original retail outlets, exquisite tea rooms and an international distribution network to professionals. Committed to offering teas directly from source gardens, TWG Tea’s collection is the largest in the world, with fine harvests from every tea producing country and exclusive hand crafted tea blends. Internationally recognised as a true innovator with the creation of new varieties of tea every season in collaboration with the world’s most renowned estates, TWG Tea also offers exquisite signature modern tea accessories and delicate tea-infused sweets and savouries.

After launching its first Singapore tea salon & boutique at Republic Plaza in 2008, TWG Tea has opened in iconic destinations such as ION Orchard, Marina Bay Sands and Takashimaya Singapore. Expanding its presence internationally, TWG Tea has heralded the opening of exquisite Tea Salons & Boutiques in Bangkok, Dubai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Tokyo, Manila, Jakarta and Shanghai. In addition, TWG Tea’s exclusive collection of the finest teas of the world is available from TWG Tea Boutiques in Harrods Knightsbridge, London and Dean & DeLuca Madison Ave, New York. The premier tea supplier to the finest hotels, restaurants and international airlines, TWG Tea is retailed around the world in gourmet épiceries, including El Corte Ingles in Portugal, Feinkost Kaefer in Germany, David Jones in Australia and GUM in Moscow, Russia, and served in Business Class, First Class and Suites and in the Lounges of Singapore Airlines and Nippon Airways.

TWG Teas are available in Singapore, Australia, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Cambodia, Canada, China, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mexico, Morocco, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Portugal, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and Vietnam. European online orders can be made atwww.Harrods.com; online orders within the USA can be made at www.DeanDeluca.com; Canadian orders may be made online at www.VansingDG.com; worldwide online orders can be made directly from the TWG Tea e-Boutique and m-Boutique at TWGTea.com.

