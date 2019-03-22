Johnnie Walker Announces Release of Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Port Ellen (Sponsored)

Today, Johnnie Walker announces the release of Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Port Ellen. The second in a series of limited editions crafted using ‘ghost’ whiskies and other rare whiskies from the Johnnie Walker Blue Label reserves used to create the award-winning* Johnnie Walker Blue Label.

At the heart of this limited edition lies the highly sought-after Islay single malt, Port Ellen – a ‘ghost’ distillery that shut its doors in 1983.

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Port Ellen follows the release of Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Brora last year. Each edition in the series offers an opportunity to savour the character of whiskies from distilleries whose spirit lives on in their dwindling stocks.

For Johnnie Walker Master Blender Jim Beveridge and his small team of expert blenders the Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare series is an exploration of flavour. Jim says: “These whiskies deliver a glimpse into another world, exploring the unique character of whiskies from a small number of iconic, closed distillieries that lend a unique character to Johnnie Walker Blue Label. It’s really interesting to be able to create the lmited edition out of these whiskies.”

Even though the Port Ellen distillery is now silent, Jim is excited to recapture the memory of smoky Island single malts that was once carried on ships sailing from this famous distillery by balancing its unique character with other rare whiskies.

Jim explains: “‘Ghost’ whiskies from Caledonian and Carsebridge add layers of creamy, vanilla sweetness whilst rare malts from Mortlach, Dailuaine, Cragganmore, Blair Athol and Oban deliver rolling waves of waxy citrus, rich malt and tropical fruit flavours – all balanced by the distinctive maritime smokiness of Port Ellen that lingers in the long and warming finish.”

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Port Ellen is bottled is available today. Each bottle release is individually numbered.

*International Whisky Competition® 2015 and 2016

###

ABOUT DIAGEO MOËT HENNESSY (THAILAND) LTD (DMHT)

Diageo Moët Hennessy (Thailand) Ltd (DMHT) is the leading importer and distributor of premium wines and spirits in Thailand. Responsible corporate citizenship is a key element of DMHT’s business philosophy. DMHT strives to ensure its business and products appropriately balance the company’s commitment to act responsibly and the right to trade freely. This commitment is reflected in its corporate ethics and governance, relations with employees, customers, consumers, suppliers and communities, as well as health and safety policies and environmental policies. DMHT is committed to good corporate citizenship and responsible alcohol consumption. DMHT’s global corporate citizenship report and Asia Pacific citizenship report can be found and downloaded atwww.diageo.com.

Diageo Moet Hennessy (Thailand) is the leading importer and distributor of world-leading premium alcohol products. You can visit www.DIAGEO.com for more info. Being part of good corporate governance, DMHT takes responsible drinking seriously.

To find out more about responsible drinking, please visit www.DRINKiQ.com.