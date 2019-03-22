“Pagoda” Brings Delectable Wagyu Dishes to Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park (Sponsored)

Bangkok, Thailand, March 18, 2019 – “Pagoda,” a contemporary Cantonese restaurant, exclusively indulges beef lovers with exquisite dishes of premium Wagyu Beef such as Genghis Khan Roasted Wagyu Beef Spices and Stir-fried Rice Noodle with Sliced Wagyu Beef in Iron Pot cooked by Chef Oscar Pun, who has conjured up culinary delights for several renowned five-star hotels and Michelin-starred restaurants. Let’s come and try these mouthwatering specialties at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, available for both lunch and dinner from 15 March until 30 April 2019.

Be ready to grab this golden opportunity exclusively offered to all big fans of beef and Asian cuisines to savor exceptional taste of Wagyu beef at contemporary Pagoda Chinese Restaurant, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, the city’s largest luxury hotel. All premium ingredients have been meticulously selected by Chef Oscar Pun, Chinese Executive Chef and a native of HongKong who has spent more than two decades creating culinary masterpieces for several five-star hotels and Michelin-starred restaurants in different countries.

For every single Wagyu dish served, Chef Oscar has put his great experience of Cantonese cookery to good use with well-adjusted flavours to better suit the taste of Thai people. The menu options include Pan-fried Peppered Wagyu Beef Dumplings in Iron Pot, fluffy dumplings that will appetite your food cravings, followed by a healthy menu called Sautéed Wagyu Beef with Okra in Homemade X.O. Chili Sauce, which is Chef Oscar’s signature sauce. Increasing the spiciness intensity with ”Genghis Khan” Roasted Wagyu Beef Spices, a must for beef lovers, or you may choose from either full-flavoured Fried Rice with Minced Wagyu and Foie Gras in Iron Pot or incomparable Stir-fried Rice Noodle with Sliced Wagyu Beef in Iron Pot. Every menu is perfect pairing with premium Chinese tea selection imported from famous tea-producing prefectures, such as Pu’er Tea grown in high mountains of Yunnan, Oolong Tea from Taiwan, etc.

Pampering yourself with Chef Oscar Pun’s special recipes of “Wagyu Beef” daily. All menus are available for both lunch, 11:30 – 14:30 hrs., and dinner, 18:00 – 22:00 hrs., from 15 March to 30 April 2019 at “Pagoda” Chinese Restaurant, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park. For more information and reservation, please contact +66 (0) 2 059 5999, email restaurant-reservations.bkkqp@marriotthotels.com

