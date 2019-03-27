Bangkok’s New Spectrum Rooftop Bar Set to Open on March 20th

BANGKOK – As sprawling and glamorous as a luxury home,

Bangkok’s newest rooftop bar opens its doors this week as a sparkling new gem in the

crown of Bangkok’s top-shelf night spots.

Designed by the Japanese design firm Super Potato, the Hyatt Regency Bangkok’s new

Spectrum Lounge & Bar is a multi-faceted venue that quickly parts company with

expectation. On three different levels, the expansive lounge features a collection of really

cool, intimate spaces.

“The inspiration behind the new venue is a jet-setting couple, who have created a soulful,

welcoming space to entertain guests,” explained Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit’s

GM, Sammy Carolus. “This story is told through the design pieces on display, ranging

from Thai art to musical instruments, and the variety of distinct areas within the venue,

like you’d find in a luxury penthouse.”

Spread over three levels the journey begins on the 29th floor. Handcrafted basket-weave

doors lead into a plush gathering space with marble floors and an open kitchen,

surrounded by earthy wooden walls. The Thai influence comes through with a scene of

the Chao Phraya River decorating one wall and backlit panels with local patterns

shedding light over the space. An intimate study room with a shared table features a flat

screen TV for presentations, and at night it metamorphoses into a private dining facility

with a floor-to-ceiling outlook on the city’s skyline.

The spacious living room entices guests to linger with deep, cushioned chairs and

wooden tables spread out over a velvety blue carpet. Above intricate Thai patterns

etched into gold panels are an ode to the iconic gold Thai Buddha’s hand. The nearby

indoor bar creates an edgier vibe with a sleek, black marble countertop.

Sliding doors allow each room to be separated from the others or all can stay open in

order to create a more flowing space. Like the hotel itself, the sum of all Spectrum’s parts

evokes a cozy, residential atmosphere.

A spacious alfresco terrace spans level 30 and 31, the eclectic area features a large open

deck with seats for two and alcoves framed by verdant trees with huge daybeds and

private tables. There are pops of lime green in the seats, as well as more nautical-themed

chairs and tables, and seating for more intimate conversations.

Given the venue’s name, Spectrum, refers to a range of colours, lighting plays a pivotal

role in setting the scene. The overall lighting is designed to create a warm and cozy

ambiance, a feeling of being at home, with the functionality to change to several scene

settings depending on the occasion. The study and meeting room also has its own

individual stage control and the lobby space plays with a changing projection – that can

be adapted to a particular event.

“Before Spectrum you could not get this type of ambiance in Bangkok,” said Super

Potato’s vice president, Norihiko Shinya. “It’s hard to compare this with any other rooftop

bars in the area as this is type of space is quite special to have in the middle of

downtown.”

A selection of premium tapas such as smoked Scottish salmon & Russian caviar atop

bagels, wagyu beef sliders, and crispy soft shell crab with tamarind sauce on a taro fritter,

are available at the lounge & bar. Craft cocktails, wine, and a comprehensive beer

selection make up the drink menu with concoctions such as Mad Mango, chili-infused

vodka, mango puree, spicy mango, elderflower, lime, chili and salt; and Giant Pandan, a

blend of vodka, Midori, grapefruit juice, pandan (a common plant in Southeast Asia), lime,

egg white & bitters.

With a total space of 280 square meters (over 3,000 square feet) Spectrum can host 80

guests for indoor gatherings and 295 people when utilizing the indoor and outdoor

spaces.

For more information please visit: https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/thailand/hyatt-

regency-bangkok-sukhumvit/bkkhr/dining

