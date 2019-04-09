CELEBRATE GAME OF THRONES IN STYLE WITH ‘White Walker by Johnnie Walker’ And ‘Game of Thrones ® Single Malt Whisky Collection’

Diageo Moet Hennessy (Thailand) Ltd. proudly responds to the increasing popularity of ‘Game of Thrones’ fans around the world and in Thailand by introducing its latest innovation including ‘White Walker by Johnnie Walker’ and the newly launched, ‘The Game of Thrones Single Malt Whisky Collection’, which are inspired by the breathtaking stories and leading characters and perfectly reflect the meaning of 1 throne for 7 kingdoms.

Towards the final season of the series, begin with ‘White Walker by Johnnie Walker’, the limited-edition Scotch whisky, is inspired by the most enigmatic and feared characters on the hit show – the White Walkers.

Known by their icy blue eyes and led by the Night King, the undead army of White Walkers have emerged from the Frozen North bringing with them the chill of winter and now a limited-edition whisky that evokes their icy world. Created by whisky specialist George Harper, alongside the small team of expert blenders at Johnnie Walker, this innovative whisky is best served directly from the freezer, echoing the chilling presence of the White Walkers.

The bottling brings you right to the Frozen North with an icy white and blue design along with the iconic Johnnie Walker Striding Man now fashioned in armour to fit in among the ranks of the Night King’s forces. Utilizing temperature-sensitive ink technology, fans will be reminded that “Winter is Here” from an unexpected graphic icy reveal on the bottle when frozen.

The Scotch has notes of caramelized sugar and vanilla, fresh red berries with a touch of orchard fruit and features Single Malts from Cardhu and Clynelish – one of Scotland’s most Northern distilleries. Blender George Harper used the Frozen North as his starting point for creating White Walker by Johnnie Walker. He said: “Whiskies from Clynelish have endured long, Scottish winters, not dissimilar to the long periods endured by the Night’s Watch who have ventured north of the wall – so it was the perfect place to start when creating this unique whisky.”

Jarinee Wongkamthong, Marketing Director of Diageo Moet Hennessy (Thailand) Co., Ltd. explains about this collaboration that “At the end of last year, we have tried importing limited amount of ‘White Walker by Johnnie Walker’, the product received very warm welcome that it quickly ran out of stock. Not only Thailand, this phenomenon also happened in many countries worldwide. As a result, we produce more whisky, import and timely distribute before ‘Game of Thrones Season 8’ is releasing in April. It is the final season all fans excitedly look forward to. This time around, we partner with Seven-Eleven to ensure our products are available to who missed out the last time. Now you can own the limited edition whisky inspired by ‘Game of Thrones’.”

Apart from launching ‘Blended Whisky Limited Edition’, we proudly introduce ‘Game Of Thrones® Single Malt Whisky Collection’, featuring eight scotches, each paired with one of the iconic Houses of Westeros, as well as the Night’s Watch, giving fans a sense of the seven kingdoms and beyond. In addition, six scotches are especially created for this occasion, for Game of Thrones lovers to celebrate altogether while watching the series.

“Game Of Thrones® Single Malt Whisky Collection has been a grand success internationally; in the U.S.A., over 80% sold through after 8 weeks on shelf. While in Europe, sold out pre-orders after only 2 hours at key retailers. On Amazon, 7,000 bottles were purchased in 24 hours. We are confident the Game of Thrones phenomenon will spark here in Thailand once again” said Jarinee.

‘GAME OF THRONES® SINGLE MALT WHISKY COLLECTION’ features:

Game of Thrones House Tully – The Singleton Glendullan Select

House Tully locates at the Riverrun, rules as the lord of The River lands. The power of water flows through both House Tully and ‘The Singleton Glendullan Select’ as it is made on the banks of the River Fiddich in the wooded hills of Dufftown. Here they harnessed the water that flowed through the land utilizing a water wheel to power the entire distillery.

Game of Thrones House Stark – Dalwhinnie Winter’s Frost

House Stark’s resiliency, strength and ability to thrive under the most intense situations are greatly shaped by Winterfell’s frigid temperatures. Dalwhinnie, known for being one of the highest distilleries in all of Scotland, is cold and remote much like The North where House Stark calls home, making the two an iconic pairing. Extreme conditions are responsible for shaping the signature Dalwhinnie Winter’s Frost honeyed sweetness and spicy warmth. Naturally, it’s best served chilled or over ice.

Game of Thrones House Targaryen – Cardhu Gold Reserve

Fueled by the same fiery spirit of the fierce female leadership of Daenerys Targaryen, this single malt celebrates legendary women and their unwavering perseverance. The Cardhu distillery was pioneered by Helen Cumming and her daughter-in-law Elizabeth during the 1800s, a time when the whisky industry was almost entirely male-dominated.

Game of Thrones House Lannister – Lagavulin 9 Year Old

Lagavulin is one of the most legendary single malt brands and has been crafted on the shores of Islay for more than 200 years – mirroring the meticulous calculation and tenacity employed by the Lannister’s in their rise to conquer the Iron Throne. This single malt whisky recalls the Lannister’s riches and is best served neat or with a single drop of water.

Game of Thrones The Night’s Watch – Oban Bay Reserve

The Oban distillery sits beneath the steep cliff that overlooks the bay in the frontier between the west Highlands and the Islands of Scotland, separating land and sea, just as Castle Black, home of The Night’s Watch, sits between Westeros and the lands beyond The Wall. The liquid is provided with a woody, spicy dryness that The Night’s Watch could enjoy even on the coldest of nights.

Game of Thrones House Greyjoy – Talisker Select Reserve

House Greyjoy rules the Iron Islands and worships the Drowned God. Talisker was a natural pair for House Greyjoy as this single malt is distilled on the shores of the Isle of Skye, one of the most remote and rugged areas of Scotland. The flavors and maritime character of Talisker Select Reserve are the result of its wave-battered shores. This liquid is an intense smoky single malt Scotch with spicy, powerful and sweet elements combined with maritime flavors.

Game of Thrones House Baratheon – Royal Lochnagar 12 Year Old

Royal lineage drives the iconic pairing between House Baratheon and Royal Lochnagar. Similar to Robert Baratheon ruling the Seven Kingdoms upon the Iron Throne, Royal Lochnagar was deemed a whisky worthy of a royal family as it was granted a Royal Warrant after Queen Victoria and Prince Albert visited the distillery in 1848. With fruits and spices, this liquid is best enjoyed neat.

Game of Thrones House Tyrell – Clynelish Reserve (Not available in Thailand)

House Tyrell of Highgarden rules over the Reach, the lush and fertile region of Westeros. Like the Reach, Clynelish is positioned among green pastures and rolling hills, with scenic views of the North Sea. This golden Scotch is light and floral, like House Tyrell.

Among all scotches, only ‘Cardhu Gold Reserve’ and ‘Royal Lochnagar’ 12 Year Old have been distributed, all other six scotches are especially blended for the legendary series. ‘Game Of Thrones® Single Malt Whisky Collection’ is now available at Tops and The Mall.