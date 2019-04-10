Enjoy sensational “ABar Saturday Social” Party at ABar, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

The 37th floor, ABar at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park brings the stylish fun; Saturday Social Party that offers gourmet food, drinks, music and DJ on every last Saturday of the month, starting from May 2019 onwards.

A cocktail bar with Victorian London vintage flair and a touch of 1930 America, ABar on 37th level of Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park often makes great impression with its stylish vibes and flavorful drinks. Saturday afternoon will be even more exciting and fun, with a vintage party that reminisces the Prohibition Era during 1920-1930 in America, where alcoholic beverages were banned from producing, selling and importing nationwide. The ban was lifted on the Saturday of December 5, 1933, making Saturday a day of celebration for Americans during that period. To revisit the boisterous fun, ABar is offering a party to entice every last Saturday of the month, starting from Saturday 25 May, 2019, onwards.

ABar Saturday Social Party offers a sensational and unique dine and drink experiences, starting from an array of gourmet food by Akira Back, the world-renowned fine dining outlet that creates unique dish with East-meets-West elements. The a la menu, created exclusively for this party, includes dishes of premium meat and seafood such as Truffle Bomb, Soul Mate Amaebi and Sea Urchin served on Brioche Toast, Soft Shell Crab Avocado Roll served with Unamite Sauce.

We bring our massive grill dish to share where the meat and seafood items can be enjoyed with various styles of sauce and dipping. Cap off the meal with finely selected cheeses and sorbet made especially for the party.

Drink wise, ABar offers 4 different free flow beverage packages, including;

Soft drink, mineral water, coffee and tea plus Chocolate Valrhona Martini made at the tableside with topping of your choice for THB 260++

Additional non-alcoholic beer and sparkling wine for THB 460++

Finely selected red and white wine, premium craft beer, Chocolate Martini and ABar Spritz for THB 1,400++

All the aforementioned beverage choices plus 3.30-hour free flow French champagne (by 17:00 hrs.) for THB 2,600++

Live band with 1920-1940 music repertoire start performing from 12:00 hrs. till 15:00 hrs., followed by swing set by a live DJ until 15:00 hrs.

Savor delicious bites and premium drinks and enjoy entertainment with 1930 flair at ABar Saturday Social Party, 37th level of Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, every last Saturday of the month, starting from Saturday 25 May 2019 between noon till 5pm. For information and reservations, please call +66 (0) 2 059 5999 or email [email protected]

Or connect with us via these channels:

Website: www.bangkokmarriottmarquisqueenspark.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/abarandabarrooftop/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/abar_abarrooftop/

Line official account: @akirabackandabar

About Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

The largest hotel in Bangkok and the first Marriott Marquis hotel in Asia Pacific, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is a new landmark in heart of the Thai capital. The hotel offers extensive facilities, including 1,388 rooms and suites, over 5,000m² of function space across 37 venues, two swimming pools, 24-hour fitness center, the Quan Spa and a collection of restaurants and bars. Centrally located on Sukhumvit Road, in Bangkok’s vibrant business and entertainment district, the hotel is the perfect choice for all travelers to this pulsating city.