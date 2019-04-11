Bangkok, 28 March 2019 – Revel in the taste of summer with TWG Tea’s Special Summer Menu, featuring refreshing sweet and savoury delicacies delicately infused with citrus-inspired TWG Tea blends – a great way to welcome the warm summer breeze.

Drawing inspirations from an extraordinary summer voyage, tantalise your taste buds with a healthy Citrus Tabbouleh with Grilled Scallop (฿390), a tangy summer salad mixed with quinoa, chick peas, chopped parsley, mint leaves, accompanied with a citrus pesto infused with Lemon Bush Tea.

Indulge in the a lusciously Oven-baked Pistachio Crusted Snow Fish (฿590), served with roasted fresh mango, sun-dried tomato and caper salsa, and a Miraculous Mandarin Tea infused lemon and orange butter sauce.

For a perfect summertime refreshment, pair this dish with Cha King Tea, a fine green tea enhanced by a scattering of rare silver needles balanced by notes of citrus and a lingering floral aftertaste – a heavenly combination!

No meal ends perfectly without dessert. Try Citrus Granita (฿230), a tangy and sweet combination of lemon, orange and basil granita infused with Sweet Jade Tea, accompanied by coconut jelly and honey cream foam.

TWG Tea Special Summer Menu is priced at ฿990 for 3 courses with starter, main course and dessert. Available at all TWG Tea Salons & Boutiques in Thailand from 8 April to 31 May 2019. For more information, please call 0-2259-9510.

About TWG Tea

TWG Tea, the finest luxury tea brand in the world, was established in Singapore and celebrates the year 1837 when the island became a trading post for teas, spices and fine epicurean products. TWG Tea, which stands for The Wellbeing Group, was founded by Taha Bouqdib, Maranda Barnes and Rith Aum-Stievenard in 2008 as a luxury concept that incorporates unique and original retail outlets, exquisite tea rooms and an international distribution network to professionals. Committed to offering teas directly from source gardens, TWG Tea’s collection is the largest in the world, with fine harvests from every tea producing country and exclusive hand crafted tea blends. Internationally recognised as a true innovator with the creation of new varieties of tea every season in collaboration with the world’s most renowned estates, TWG Tea also offers exquisite signature modern tea accessories and delicate tea-infused sweets and savouries.

After launching its first Singapore tea salon & boutique at Republic Plaza in 2008, TWG Tea has opened in iconic destinations such as ION Orchard, Marina Bay Sands and Takashimaya Singapore. Expanding its presence internationally, TWG Tea has heralded the opening of exquisite Tea Salons & Boutiques in Bangkok, Dubai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Tokyo, Manila, Jakarta and Shanghai. In addition, TWG Tea’s exclusive collection of the finest teas of the world is available from TWG Tea Boutiques in Harrods Knightsbridge, London and Dean & DeLuca Madison Ave, New York. The premier tea supplier to the finest hotels, restaurants and international airlines, TWG Tea is retailed around the world in gourmet épiceries, including El Corte Ingles in Portugal, Feinkost Kaefer in Germany, David Jones in Australia and GUM in Moscow, Russia, and served in Business Class, First Class and Suites and in the Lounges of Singapore Airlines and Nippon Airways.

TWG Teas are available in Singapore, Australia, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Cambodia, Canada, China, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mexico, Morocco, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Portugal, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and Vietnam. European online orders can be made at www.Harrods.com; online orders within the USA can be made at www.DeanDeluca.com; Canadian orders may be made online at www.VansingDG.com; worldwide online orders can be made directly from the TWG Tea e-Boutique and m-Boutique at TWGTea.com.

Follow us on social media and tag us with #TWGTeaOfficial #TWGTeaTH and #TWGTeaGastronomy

Facebook – www.facebook.com/TWGTeaOfficial and www.facebook.com/TWGTeaThailand

Instagram – @TWGTeaOfficial and @TWGTeaTH

Twitter – @TWGTeaOfficial

YouTube – www.youtube.com/user/TWGTea1837